Renaissance Strengthens Industry Advisory Talent to Advance Its Customer-First Network Lifecycle Strategy

KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaissance, an Indigenous-founded leader in network lifecycle, repair services, equipment solutions, and technical services, today announced an expansion of its client-facing organization, reinforcing its commitment to delivering stronger partnerships, technical excellence, and long-term performance for network operators as they prepare for 2026 and beyond.While many lifecycle and repair vendors continue to fragment services, shift strategies, or reduce engineering investment, Renaissance is accelerating in the opposite direction. The company is doubling down on people, expertise, and customer success, ensuring network operators have access to the strategic guidance and technical depth required to maintain high-performing networks.Renaissance added seasoned and industry proven Senior Advisors, each with more than 15 years of hands-on experience supporting major networks, data centers, and service providers: Shannon Martin, Adam Jaster, and Tyler Brown.These Advisors will serve as embedded customer partners, working directly with engineering, operations, supply chain, and field organizations to guide:- Repair strategies and lifecycle planning- Sparing and equipment replacements- Network and technical servicesTheir appointment fills a critical industry gap, providing operators with named, accountable technical and strategic leaders who deeply understand their environments and co-own performance outcomes.This expansion reinforces the broader strength of Renaissance’s organization and strategy. With the full team aligned and supported by newly added Senior Advisors, Renaissance continues to advance its customer-driven mission, delivering the expertise, responsiveness, and performance operators' demand in 2026 and beyond.This momentum builds on a solid leadership foundation and recent strategic, customer-facing additions, including Chief Strategy Officer Joshua Orender and Senior Vice President Jim Smith. Together, the Renaissance team is defining a new global standard for end-to-end lifecycle services and underscoring the company’s continued investment in the people and capabilities that drive customer success.“As operators work to sustain legacy networks while deploying next-generation systems, they need partners who can meet those challenges head-on. Our continued investment in customer-facing expertise ensures operators have direct access to seasoned advisors who can design and guide lifecycle strategies, optimize performance, and support long-term network success. This is Renaissance at its core; a trusted partner committed to strengthening customer networks in 2026 and beyond.”— Len Anderson, Founder & CEOAbout Renaissance Repair & SupplyRenaissance is an Indigenous-founded global provider of network lifecycle solutions, including expert repair, equipment, technical services, and lifecycle planning. With decades of engineering expertise and a unified customer-first operating model, Renaissance delivers unmatched quality, performance, and partnership to network operators. Learn more at www.renrns.com

