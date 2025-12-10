ComIT to Help More Young Canadians Build Digital Skills and Overcome Employment Barriers through Support from Scotiabank

ComIT gets Scotiabank ScotiaRISE support for free digital skills training, helping young vulnerable Canadians secure meaningful careers.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComIT is proud to announce support from Scotiabank, as part of the bank’s global ScotiaRISE community investment initiative. This collaboration will help young unemployed and underemployed Canadians facing vulnerability gain access to free training in digital and professional skills, empowering them to overcome employment barriers and secure meaningful careers.

ComIT, a Canadian non-profit organization, has been working since 2016 to provide training and mentorship opportunities for individuals who have traditionally faced challenges in the labor market, including Indigenous peoples, immigrants, visible minorities, and underserved communities. With support from Scotiabank, ComIT will continue to scale its programs across Canada, equipping participants with the skills needed to thrive in today’s fast-changing digital economy.

“Through the ScotiaRISE initiative, we are committed to fostering economic resilience by supporting organizations that help young people gain the tools and opportunities they need to succeed,” said Karen Soos, Director and Global Head of Social Impact at Scotiabank. “ComIT’s mission of breaking down barriers to employment through training and mentorship directly aligns with our commitment to create pathways to meaningful employment for vulnerable youth.”

ScotiaRISE is Scotiabank’s 10-year, $500 million community investment commitment to remove barriers and increase access to a more resilient future for individuals, families and communities, and focuses on education, skills development, and career advancement. Since its launch, ScotiaRISE has partnered with over 300 community partners who are working to strengthen communities and create opportunities for sustainable growth.

“We are deeply grateful for Scotiabank’s commitment to our work,” said Pablo Listingart, Founder and Executive Director of ComIT. “With Scotiabank’s support, hundreds of young Canadians will gain access not only to technical knowledge but also to the confidence and networks they need to build better futures for themselves, their families, and their communities.”

This renewed partnership between Scotiabank and ComIT underscores the importance of collaboration between the private sector and non-profit organizations to ensure that vulnerable Canadians are not left behind in the digital age.

For more information about ScotiaRISE, please visit: www.scotiabank.com/scotiarise.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.