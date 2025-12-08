Adria Nicole Laxson Joins Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly features Adria Nicole Laxson, a dynamic entrepreneur, designer, and digital creator whose diverse career has left an indelible mark on the design and event industries. With an unwavering dedication to quality and a gift for creating extraordinary experiences, Adria is on a mission to inspire through ingenuity, perseverance, and exceptional design.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon. In her Legacy Makers episode, Adria opens up about her remarkable entrepreneurial journey—from her early days as an internet pioneer building cielgallery.net, to managing multi-million dollar car wash operations, to traveling to China twice a year as founder of Cicciabella imports, and ultimately creating her masterpiece: Bella Bluff Manor."Every business I built taught me something new, but this place was born to be spectacular," Adria shares in her episode."It's where all my years of design, importing one-of-a-kind pieces, and attention to detail came together."Adria's approach is rooted in authenticity and vision. She combines meticulous craftsmanship with innovative design—from hand-made chandeliers crafted by small bead shops, to custom furniture designed at the East China Fair, to the stunning "Crystal Hall" and four-tiered outdoor spaces featuring imported 12-foot dandelion lights and boulder bleachers leading to the river's edge. Her work through Bella by Design and Bella Bluff Manor showcases her philosophy: true excellence lies in the details."My name is Adria Nicole Laxson, and I am a Legacy Maker because I turned my passion for design into tangible beauty, and now I create spaces where others can experience something truly extraordinary."Her episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network across all major streaming platforms. To learn more about Adria and her story, check out https://www.legacymakerstv.com/adria-nicole-laxson-1

