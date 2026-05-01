Dr. Becky Coats to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Becky Coats, dentist and holistic dental-care leader, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where she will share insights on root-cause approaches to jaw pain, airway health, sleep quality, and interdisciplinary patient care.America’s Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their expertise, impact, and approach to modern healthcare. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Coats will explore how airway function, jaw development, and sleep disruption are interconnected in chronic patient symptoms. She breaks down how collaborative care between dental and medical specialists can support more complete, long-term health outcomes.Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of how addressing underlying causes can improve breathing, sleep, and overall wellbeing.Dr. Becky’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, visit https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/dr-becky-coats

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