Escape60 Introduces Private Book-Out Events for Large Corporate Groups in Downtown Calgary

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escape60 now offers full private venue book-outs for large corporate groups, featuring escape rooms , bar service, catering, and event space Escape60, one of Calgary’s premier escape-room and corporate event venues, has officially launched Private Book-Out Events designed specifically for large corporate groups seeking an all-in-one downtown team-building experience Located at 1638 10 Ave SW, Escape60 now allows companies to reserve the entire venue for exclusive events that combine immersive escape rooms, a licensed lounge and bar, full-service catering, and flexible event space ideal for meetings, celebrations, or corporate mixers.With Calgary businesses increasingly looking for engaging and interactive off-site events, Escape60’s new book-out option provides a seamless and customizable experience for groups of all sizes.Escape60’s private book-out offering includes:- Full Venue ExclusivityCompanies can reserve the entire facility, giving employees private access to all escape rooms, lounge areas, and event spaces.- Multiple Escape Rooms for Large GroupsPerfect for department-wide events and full-company outings, allowing teams to play simultaneously across multiple themed rooms.- Licensed Bar & LoungeA comfortable space for team debriefs, socializing, company announcements, or networking—with beer, wine, cocktails, and custom beverage menus.- Catering Options AvailablePartnered catering provides food for breakfast meetings, lunch-and-learns, after-work events, or full evening functions.- Flexible Setup for Corporate NeedsWhether it’s a strategic planning session, team-building day, holiday party, or corporate recognition event, Escape60 provides on-site comfort, seating, and AV-compatible areas.Why Corporate Groups Choose Escape60Escape60’s event format is designed for today’s workplace needs:- Stronger Communication & CollaborationEscape rooms challenge teams to communicate clearly, solve problems, and collaborate under pressure.- Ideal for Hybrid & Distributed TeamsBringing staff together off-site fosters connection, boosts morale, and rebuilds team culture.- Convenient Downtown LocationWalking distance from Sunalta Station and surrounded by major Calgary business districts.- Professional Yet Fun EnvironmentPerfect for staff appreciation events, holiday parties, team resets, or department kickoff days.- About Escape60Escape60 is an immersive escape-room and event venue located in downtown Calgary, offering themed escape rooms, team-building experiences, private events, and a licensed lounge with catering options. Known for high-quality room design and exceptional guest experiences, Escape60 provides Calgary’s most complete escape-room venue for social gatherings, corporate events, and special celebrations.

