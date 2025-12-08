WTO issues updated compendium of WTO agreements

The publication provides easy access to the WTO's legal framework in a single volume, replacing and updating the 2017 edition which was released following the entry into force of the Agreement on Trade Facilitation.

It contains the text of the WTO's founding agreement, the 1994 Marrakesh Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organization, and its Annexes, including all amendments and additions since its entry into force up to and including September 2025.

In addition to the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, it includes an amendment to the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS Agreement), which entered into force in January 2017. Other additions to the founding agreement include the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), which entered into force in February 2017, an amendment to the Trade Policy Review Mechanism in July 2017, and the amended Government Procurement Agreement (GPA), which entered into force in April 2014. The amended GPA replaced the 1994 GPA for all of the parties to the latter Agreement as of January 2021.

"The WTO Agreements" is co-published with Cambridge University Press. It is also available in French and Spanish.

Printed copies of "The WTO Agreements" are available through the WTO Online Bookshop. Electronic versions of the WTO's legal texts are available here.