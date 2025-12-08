DAOBase Has Been Acquired and Will Continue Accelerating Its Expansion into AI and On-Chain Data

DAOBase’s acquisition by GOUT strengthens its AI and on-chain data capabilities, accelerating development of next-generation decentralized governance.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAOBase today announced that it has been acquired by GOUT Technologies, a US technology company focused on next-generation artificial intelligence and data infrastructure. Finalized in mid-2025, the acquisition is being publicly announced for the first time today as the two companies move into the next phase of their integration. Along with the upcoming joint plans to be revealed, the acquisition provides DAOBase with expanded resources and technical expertise to accelerate its long-term roadmap in AI, on-chain data networks, and decentralized governance infrastructure.DAOBase has mapped more than 170,000 DAOs and over 6,000,000 governance users, with partnerships including MakerDAO, BanklessDAO, The Sandbox DAO, and more than 200 decentralized organizations. Following the acquisition, DAOBase will continue to operate as an independent brand while leveraging strategic and technological support from GOUT Technologies to deepen its development of AI-driven and data-centric products.Strategic Significance of the Acquisition- Accelerates development of AI agents and data-driven governance tools- Enhances on-chain data integration capabilities for more intelligent analysis- Improves product experience for global DAOs and their users- Drives the evolution of next-generation AI-native governance solutions- Strengthens DAOBase’s infrastructure, data network, and developer ecosystemAbout DAOBaseDAOBase is a leading decentralized governance and on-chain data infrastructure platform, having mapped more than 170,000 DAOs and 6,000,000 governance users globally. DAOBase provides a comprehensive suite of products including DAO creation, governance management, on-chain analytics, Telegram AI Agents, and AI-native governance tools—empowering communities and organizations worldwide to adopt on-chain governance and intelligent operational frameworks.About GOUT TechnologiesGOUT Technologies is a U.S.-registered technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, data networks, and infrastructure-level innovation. The company focuses on building next-generation AI and data-driven ecosystems, delivering high-performance and scalable technology solutions for developers, enterprises, and end users.

