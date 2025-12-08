Integral Air Releases Report on Alberta’s Most Common Indoor Air Quality Issues

Integral Air releases new data highlighting Alberta’s top indoor air quality issues, including dust, construction debris, wildfire smoke, and mold.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integral Air raises IAQ standards across Alberta with cutting-edge robotic duct cleaning and advanced Hypervac technology.Integral Air Furnace and Ventilation, an Indigenous-owned HVAC and duct-cleaning company serving Edmonton and surrounding Alberta communities, has announced a major advancement in indoor air quality (IAQ) services with the deployment of new, industry-leading cleaning technology. The company's investment in robotic duct-cleaning systems and high-powered Hypervac equipment now delivers deeper, safer, and more effective results for both residential and commercial clients.The upgrade positions Integral Air at the forefront of IAQ innovation in Western Canada, offering homeowners, businesses, and industrial facilities a significantly higher standard of cleanliness and system performance.- Revolutionizing Duct Cleaning Through Advanced TechnologyAt the core of Integral Air’s enhanced service model is the Anatroller ARI-100 robotic duct-cleaning system—a camera-equipped, precision-controlled unit capable of navigating deep into duct networks where traditional tools cannot reach. This robotic platform provides:- Real-time video inspection- Highly targeted debris removal- Superior access to difficult or restricted duct areasPaired with powerful Hypervac vacuum systems and specialized agitation tools, Integral Air’s technology ensures a more complete removal of dust, construction residue, wildfire smoke particles, pet dander, allergens, and early-stage mold.- A Healthier, Safer Environment for Alberta Homes and BusinessesIndoor air quality has become a critical concern across Alberta due to wildfire smoke, ongoing construction growth, and extended winter indoor living. Poor IAQ can lead to:- allergy and asthma flare-ups- reduced HVAC efficiency- unpleasant odors- increased energy costs- long-term system degradationIntegral Air’s advanced cleaning systems address these issues with unmatched precision. The company’s technicians can visually verify the condition of ductwork before and after cleaning, offering transparency and confidence for clients.- Commitment to Innovation and CommunityAs an Indigenous-owned and operated business founded in 2022, Integral Air is committed to delivering high-quality service while contributing to economic growth and skilled employment in Alberta communities. The company’s investment in advanced cleaning technology reflects its broader mission: building healthier, safer indoor environments through innovation, transparency, and integrity.- About Integral Air Furnace and Ventilation Ltd.Integral Air is an Indigenous-Owned & Operated HVAC and ventilation company providing advanced duct cleaning furnace servicing , IAQ improvements, and 24/7 emergency support across Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Beaumont, and surrounding communities. Using cutting-edge robotic tools and Hypervac equipment, Integral Air delivers unmatched results for residential, commercial, and industrial clients.

