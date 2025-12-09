CMG Containers Expands Refrigerated Container Solutions for Reliable Cold Storage Across Industries

CMG Containers 20ft refrigerated used shipping container 40ft refrigerated shipping container

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMG Containers, a U.S. leader in modular infrastructure and high-performance container systems, has announced an expanded line of refrigerated containers engineered to deliver secure, consistent, and temperature-controlled storage for commercial, industrial, and mission-critical operations.Built to meet the strict demands of industries including food distribution, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, hospitality, logistics, floral supply, event services, and emergency relief, CMG’s reefer containers provide stable temperature regulation in both permanent and temporary setups. These containers offer durable performance, relocation flexibility, and cold-chain reliability—making them one of the most adaptable cold storage options on the market.Manufactured from certified steel shipping containers and equipped with advanced cooling systems, CMG’s cold storage units ensure efficiency, longevity, and uninterrupted operation in unpredictable conditions.Supporting the Growing Demand for Scalable, Temperature-Controlled Storage with Immediate Deployment CapabilitiesSupply chains are becoming more dynamic, and industries handling temperature-sensitive products increasingly require solutions that offer flexibility rather than fixed infrastructure. Traditional cold storage facilities often require long construction timelines, high costs, or permanent placement—constraints that many operations can’t afford.CMG’s refrigerated storage solutions provide rapid deployment, modular scalability, and relocatable design — allowing companies to expand their cold-chain capacity quickly and strategically.“Cold-chain integrity is measured in minutes and degrees — there is no margin for error,” said Ken Malkoç, CEO of CMG Containers. “Our refrigerated containers offer reliability and mobility in one system. Whether a customer needs long-term frozen storage or temporary temperature-controlled support, these units are ready to perform.”Key Features of CMG’s Refrigerated Containers Engineered for Precision and Reliability• Advanced Cooling Technology: Capable of maintaining strict temperature ranges suitable for frozen, chilled, or controlled environments.• Energy-Efficient Systems: Designed for continuous operation with optimized power usage.• Durable Modular Construction: ISO-certified, corrosion-resistant steel for long-term outdoor or indoor placement.• Plug-and-Operate Functionality: No major site modifications or construction required — simply deliver, connect power, and begin use.• Weather-Sealed Protection: Airtight structure prevents contamination, moisture, pests, and environmental instability.• Scalable and Size-Flexible: Available as single units or multi-unit modular systems that grow with operational demand.A Flexible Alternative to Permanent Cold Storage Facilities: Faster, Smarter, and Built to ScaleUnlike fixed walk-in refrigeration or warehouse-based systems, CMG’s temperature-controlled containers can be operational within days and relocated as business and logistics needs change. This makes them ideal for seasonal demand, temporary events, supply-chain disruptions, rural deployments, or remote-site missions.Applications include agricultural staging, restaurant and catering cold storage, vaccine and medication preservation, floral warehousing, beverage distribution, culinary event logistics, scientific research environments, and humanitarian support. Wherever dependable refrigeration is required, these units deliver certainty.“Our goal is to provide cold storage that adapt—not cold storage that restricts,” added Malkoç. “These units are engineered to protect valuable assets, reduce operational risk, and maximize storage flexibility.”Why Companies Nationwide Choose CMG Containers for Cold-Chain Infrastructure, Portable Refrigeration, and Long-Term Temperature-Controlled StorageAcross industries, organizations trust CMG because the company provides more than equipment — it provides a long-term operational solution. As supply chains become more dispersed and businesses require scalable, moveable, and resilient refrigeration systems, CMG’s refrigerated solutions give customers the ability to expand capacity without large capital investment, construction delays, or long-term property commitments.Clients choose CMG because they benefit from:• Deep Cold-Chain and Modular Engineering Expertise: CMG understands the performance requirements, compliance needs, and operational risks associated with temperature-sensitive storage.• A Full Product Ecosystem: Reefer units, dry storage, modular facilities, and specialized builds create a unified infrastructure solution that grows with demand.• Precision Manufacturing and Quality Assurance: Every refrigerated container is engineered for reliability, durability, and long-term functionality in challenging environments.• Customization and Configuration Options: Power systems, shelving, interior finishes, monitoring systems, smart temperature tracking, and multi-unit linking allow clients to create purpose-built cold storage environments.• Fast Deployment and Relocation Flexibility: Units can be installed quickly and transferred between facilities or job sites without disrupting workflow.• Sustainability and Long-Term Cost Advantages: Modular refrigerated containers reduce waste, avoid unnecessary construction, and support repeat use year after year.As companies prioritize versatility, preparedness, and efficiency, CMG’s refrigerated solutions give them the confidence to protect inventory, maintain compliance, and operate without interruption — regardless of location or conditions.About CMG ContainersBased in Miami, Florida, CMG Containers provides high-quality shipping containers, modular structures, and specialty infrastructure solutions—including refrigerated units—to businesses nationwide. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term reliability, CMG ensures clients receive storage solutions engineered to perform.Contact Information:Ken Malkoç📧 info@cmgcontainers.com📞 877-298-0121

