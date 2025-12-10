Rising Demand for Premium Marble Countertops in New Castle Drives Keystone's Expansion

keystone Granite Marble Countertops in New Castle marble kitchen countertops New Castle natural stone countertops

New Castle homeowners can now access exclusive stones like Blue River and Calacatta Castello, paired with laser-templated installation for homes

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Castle has always had a diverse architectural landscape ranging from historic colonials with weathered bricks to glassy, modern townhomes along the river. Lately, more and more homeowners are looking for design features that combine classic beauty with modern functionality. To meet this demand, Keystone Marble & Granite has announced its selection of high-quality marble countertops in New Castle. The local fabrication shop on Lisa Drive now showcases a specially chosen array of exotic slabs, such as Shadow Marble and Oyster White, giving homeowners a smooth, cool surface that enhances both the style and the functional use of any kitchen or bathroom.For those who love to cook and bake, marble is the best choice. Its naturally cool surface is perfect for rolling out dough and making pastries, and its beautiful appearance adds charm. However, finding special, high-quality slabs usually meant traveling to distant places. Keystone makes it easier by bringing a wide range of slabs right to New Castle, letting customers browse the yard, compare the designs side-by-side, and pick the perfect piece they want for their home.Connecting Historic Appeal with Modern ToughnessChoosing the right countertop material is crucial for setting the tone of a room. While styles may change, marble stands out because it ages beautifully, adding character to a home over time. Keystone’s new collection is specifically tailored to match the diverse styles of the locality.• For Classic Homes: The gentle patterns of Calacatta Castello or Oyster White Marble look great with detailed cabinets and vintage accessories.• For Modern Spaces: The striking and bold designs of Shadow Marble or Blue River Marble act as eye-catching centerpieces in simple designs.Besides the look, Keystone pays close attention to how these stones are installed. They use cutting-edge CNC (Computer Numerical Control) technology and digital laser templating to capture exact dimensions. This is especially important in older New Castle homes where the walls might not be perfectly straight. The digital template makes sure that everything fits tightly, reducing seams and enhancing the strength of the stone.Not sure where to start? Try our Kitchen Visualizer to test different marble looks before you buy A "One-Stop" Local Experience: From Slab Selection to InstallationKeystone Marble & Granite sets itself apart as a true marble installation business in New Castle by taking care of every stage of the renovation process in-house. Unlike larger stores that send fabrication work to other companies, Keystone's team handles everything locally.• Consultation and Slab Selection: Clients visit the dedicated facility to view whole slabs instead of just small samples, which means there are no surprises with how the final product will look.• Digital Templating: Workers visit your house to digitally measure the cabinets and appliances.• Precision Fabrication: The stone is cut to fit perfectly, and clients can choose custom edge designs such as the classic Ogee, modern Eased, or stylish Bevel profiles.• Professional Installation: Local teams manage the delivery, leveling, and sealing, making sure the project goes smoothly from the template stage to the final cleaning.This integrated process allows for fast results, which is important for families going through renovations.Do you have a particular design in mind? Get a free quote for your custom marble project here Customization Beyond the KitchenAlthough marble kitchen countertops in New Castle are the primary focus, the company also creates custom marble vanity tops. Bathrooms, being smaller spaces, usually offer more luxurious material choices. Keystone makes vanity tops that can fit any type of sink, ranging from undermounts to vessel sinks, and adds custom splash options to protect walls from moisture and spills.The facility also helps clients who want to combine different materials. With access to engineered stone brands such as Silestone and Caesarstone, homeowners can pair a striking natural marble island with sturdy quartz counters, creating a well-balanced and practical workspace.Need inspiration? Browse our Project Gallery to see how New Castle neighbors have transformed their homesAbout Keystone Marble & GraniteWith more than 25 years of experience, Keystone Marble & Granite is a top choice for marble and granite, helping both homes and businesses across Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Ohio. They have a large stock of over 250 different colors of natural stone and are recognized as an official seller of popular engineered stone brands such as Silestone, Caesarstone, Hanstone, and LG. Keystone takes care of everything, starting from laser templating to fabrication to professional installation. They focus on offering fair prices, quick service, and a convenient way to buy high-quality marble and granite surfaces without extra costs.Contact Information:TugbaPhone: 302-205-0726Email: de@keystone-granite.comAddress: 217 C Lisa Drive, New Castle, DE 19720Website: https://keystone-granite.com/marble-countertops-in-new-castle

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.