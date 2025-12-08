When companies “go green,” air quality impacts can vary dramatically

Many organizations are taking actions to shrink their carbon footprint, such as purchasing electricity from renewable sources or reducing air travel.

Both actions would cut greenhouse gas emissions, but which offers greater societal benefits?

In a first step toward answering that question, MIT researchers found that even if each activity reduces the same amount of carbon dioxide emissions, the broader air quality impacts can be quite different.

They used a multifaceted modeling approach to quantify the air quality impacts of each activity, using data from three organizations. Their results indicate that air travel causes about three times more damage to air quality than comparable electricity purchases.

Exposure to major air pollutants, including ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter, can lead to cardiovascular and respiratory disease, and even premature death.

In addition, air quality impacts can vary dramatically across different regions. The study shows that air quality effects differ sharply across space because each decarbonization action influences pollution at a different scale. For example, for organizations in the northeast U.S., the air quality impacts of energy use affect the region, but the impacts of air travel are felt globally. This is because associated pollutants are emitted at higher altitudes.

Ultimately, the researchers hope this work highlights how organizations can prioritize climate actions to provide the greatest near-term benefits to people’s health.

“If we are trying to get to net zero emissions, that trajectory could have very different implications for a lot of other things we care about, like air quality and health impacts. Here we’ve shown that, for the same net zero goal, you can have even more societal benefits if you figure out a smart way to structure your reductions,” says Noelle Selin, a professor in the MIT Institute for Data, Systems, and Society (IDSS) and the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS); director of the Center for Sustainability Science and Strategy; and senior author of the study.

Selin is joined on the paper by lead author Yuang (Albert) Chen, an MIT graduate student; Florian Allroggen, a research scientist in the MIT Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics; Sebastian D. Eastham, an associate professor in the Department of Aeronautics at Imperial College of London; Evan Gibney, an MIT graduate student; and William Clark, the Harvey Brooks Research Professor of International Science at Harvard University. The research was published Friday in Environmental Research Letters.

A quantification quandary

Climate scientists often focus on the air quality benefits of national or regional policies because the aggregate impacts are more straightforward to model.

Organizations’ efforts to “go green” are much harder to quantify because they exist within larger societal systems and are impacted by these national policies.

To tackle this challenging problem, the MIT researchers used data from two universities and one company in the greater Boston area. They studied whether organizational actions that remove the same amount of CO2 from the atmosphere would have an equivalent benefit on improving air quality.

“From a climate standpoint, CO2 has a global impact because it mixes through the atmosphere, no matter where it is emitted. But air quality impacts are driven by co-pollutants that act locally, so where those emissions occur really matters,” Chen says.

For instance, burning fossil fuels leads to emissions of nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide along with CO2. These co-pollutants react with chemicals in the atmosphere to form fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone, which is a primary component of smog.

Different fossil fuels cause varying amounts of co-pollutant emissions. In addition, local factors like weather and existing emissions affect the formation of smog and fine particulate matter. The impacts of these pollutants also depend on the local population distribution and overall health.

“You can’t just assume that all CO2-reduction strategies will have equivalent near-term impacts on sustainability. You have to consider all the other emissions that go along with that CO2,” Selin says.

The researchers used a systems-level approach that involved connecting multiple models. They fed the organizational energy consumption and flight data into this systems-level model to examine local and regional air quality impacts.

Their approach incorporated many interconnected elements, such as power plant emissions data, statistical linkages between air quality and mortality outcomes, and aviation emissions associated with specific flight routes. They fed those data into an atmospheric chemistry transport model to calculate air quality and climate impacts for each activity.

The sheer breadth of the system created many challenges.

“We had to do multiple sensitivity analyses to make sure the overall pipeline was working,” Chen says.

Analyzing air quality

At the end, the researchers monetized air quality impacts to compare them with the climate impacts in a consistent way. Monetized climate impacts of CO2 emissions based on prior literature are about $170 per ton (expressed in 2015 dollars), representing the financial cost of damages caused by climate change.

Using the same method as used to monetize the impact of CO2, the researchers calculated that air quality damages associated with electricity purchases are an additional $88 per ton of CO2, while the damages from air travel are an additional $265 per ton.

This highlights how the air quality impacts of a ton of emitted CO2 depend strongly on where and how the emissions are produced.

“A real surprise was how much aviation impacted places that were really far from these organizations. Not only were flights more damaging, but the pattern of damage, in terms of who is harmed by air pollution from that activity, is very different than who is harmed by energy systems,” Selin says.

Most airplane emissions occur at high altitudes, where differences in atmospheric chemistry and transport can amplify their air quality impacts. These emissions are also carried across continents by atmospheric winds, affecting people thousands of miles from their source.

Nations like India and China face outsized air quality impacts from such emissions due to the higher level of existing ground-level emissions, which exacerbates the formation of fine particulate matter and smog.

The researchers also conducted a deeper analysis of short-haul flights. Their results showed that regional flights have a relatively larger impact on local air quality than longer domestic flights.

“If an organization is thinking about how to benefit the neighborhoods in their backyard, then reducing short-haul flights could be a strategy with real benefits,” Selin says.

Even in electricity purchases, the researchers found that location matters.

For instance, fine particulate matter emissions from power plants caused by one university are in a densely populated region, while emissions caused by the corporation fall over less populated areas.

Due to these population differences, the university’s emissions resulted in 16 percent more estimated premature deaths than those of the corporation, even though the climate impacts are identical.

“These results show that, if organizations want to achieve net zero emissions while promoting sustainability, which unit of CO2 gets removed first really matters a lot,” Chen says.

In the future, the researchers want to quantify the air quality and climate impacts of train travel, to see whether replacing short-haul flights with train trips could provide benefits.

They also want to explore the air quality impacts of other energy sources in the U.S., such as data centers.

This research was funded, in part, by Biogen, Inc., the Italian Ministry for Environment, Land, and Sea, and the MIT Center for Sustainability Science and Strategy.