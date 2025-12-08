Open Enrollment on Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace Underway

NEW CASTLE – Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace’s has entered its 13th year of open enrollment.

Coverage for enrollees who sign up by Dec. 15 and pay their first month’s premium will be effective Jan. 1.

Delawareans can renew existing coverage or sign up for a new plan at HealthCare.gov. The open enrollment period runs through Jan. 15, 2026.

Individuals who don’t act by Jan. 15, 2026, cannot get coverage for 2026 unless they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period based on circumstances such as a loss of qualifying health coverage, change of income, becoming a parent, or other qualifying factors.

“Our priority has always been to expand access to affordable, high-quality health coverage through the Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace” said Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “We are proud that residents can continue to access a competitive market, despite federal policy changes that have increased premiums.”

For the 2026 plan year, consumers will choose from 40 plans offered by three carriers.

Plans on the marketplace are spread among metal-level categories – bronze, silver, gold, platinum and catastrophic – and are based on how enrollees choose to split the costs of care with their insurance company. Bronze plans have low monthly premiums but high costs when you need care; gold plans have high premiums but lower costs when you need care. In a silver plan, the insurer pays about 70% of medical costs and the consumer pays about 30%. Consumers who pick silver health care plans might also qualify for additional savings through discounts on deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance.

All plans on the marketplace offer essential health benefits such as coverage of pre-existing conditions, outpatient care, emergency services, hospitalization, prescription drugs, mental health and substance use disorder services, lab services, pediatric services, birth control, and breastfeeding coverage. In addition, coverage cannot be terminated due to a change in health status.

Consumers can go to HealthCare.gov or CuidadodeSalud.gov now to explore their options for 2025 coverage, and they can enroll anytime up until Jan. 15, 2026.

Commissioner Navarro also urged residents to work with the state’s official navigators, or a verified insurance broker to find the best coverage for their needs and budget. “Buying health insurance can already feel overwhelming, especially with the wide range of plans and companies out there. Unfortunately, some companies or agents may use confusing language or deceptive tactics to sell you coverage that’s overpriced, inadequate, or misleading. Our Smart Buyer’s Guide to Individual Health Insurance can help.”

The Department of Insurance has noted a rapid rise in predatory and deceptive activity around Open Enrollment, including scammers signing up residents for coverage without their knowledge in order to obtain commissions, and the use of lead generators to bombard residents researching coverage with efforts to sell non-comprehensive coverage. The guide will assist consumers in verifying if coverage is comprehensive, if contact is from a legitimate, trusted agent, and provides questions to consider during the process.

Delawareans who need help enrolling in coverage will have access to free in-person assistance from federally funded and trained specialists at Westside Family Healthcare locations statewide.

“Every Delawarean deserves access to high quality, affordable health coverage, and no matter what happens in Washington, we will keep working to make that a reality,” Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Christen Linke Young said. “We encourage individuals and families to visit HealthCare.Gov to review plans and connect with trained navigators if they need help.”

State-licensed insurance agents and brokers are also available to help individuals re-enroll and to help employers update their coverage, at no extra charge.

Delawareans can enroll in marketplace coverage at HealthCare.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325).