TERAVARNA Opens Global Artist Submissions for the San Francisco Art Fair 2026 at Fort Mason

Artists worldwide can now enter TERAVARNA’s juried call for the San Francisco Art Fair 2026, with selected entries showcased without extra charges.

Every artist deserves to be seen. We are excited to offer a showcase without boundaries, creating a rare chance to connect with collectors, media professionals, and curators from around the world.” — as expressed by Dr. Niladri Sarker, Founder and CEO of TERAVARNA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This coming April, the contemporary art gallery TERAVARNA will take to the global art stage once more with its debut at the San Francisco Art Fair 2026. As part of its year-round art exhibition series—which has featured high-profile events like the FOCUS London Fair 2025, Superfine New York 2025, and artBIAS III (Budapest Art Show)—the online gallery seeks to explore the Bay Area creative landscape. This participation marks a significant milestone in empowering artists across the globe. The fair will take place from April 16 to April 19, 2026, at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, California.

To be part of the Bay Area’s premier expositions, TERAVARNA invites artists worldwide to enter a juried competition for an opportunity to exhibit—free of charge—at San Francisco art events.

Produced by AMP (Art Market Productions) and co-hosted by Fair Director Kelly Freeman and Artistic Director Nato Thompson, the art fair in San Francisco will gather artists, collectors, curators, galleries, and international visitors in a vibrant space, celebrating the cultural vibes of the city and the world of contemporary art.

The fair is expected to welcome over 85 leading galleries from all parts of the globe in a highly curated setting, creating a dynamic space for seasoned collectors and industry experts to interact. The mission is to offer a shared platform that engages emerging and established talents in professional exchange.

TERAVARNA opens submissions from artists worldwide to take part in a juried competition, with no restrictions on the subject, style, theme, or medium—including painting, mixed media, photography, digital art, sculpture, and 3D installations.

Artists aged 18 and above are eligible to send their works. There is an entry fee of $29 per artwork submission for physical presentation, while the fee is $15 per artwork submission for digital presentation.

Selected artists will have a free showcase at the art fair San Francisco, as TERAVARNA aims to provide significant visibility for their work. The gallery will feature selected works on a large TV monitor for artists opting for digital representation. The deadline for San Francisco Art Fair 2026 submission closes on January 31, 2026.

Other than the opportunity for free exhibits in San Francisco, the winners will also benefit from mass media outreach by TERAVARNA and the fair organizers, along with promotional activities and participation in other art-focused programs.

With its participation in the upcoming trailblazing show, TERAVARNA remains committed to its mission of democratizing art and helping artists reach an international audience. The contemporary gallery is all set to leave its mark in San Francisco, California, with its curated brilliance.

Participants in the San Francisco Juried Art Competition may send multiple submissions for review by the jury. Only jury-selected artists will be showcased at the exhibition.

About TERAVARNA: From its home in Los Angeles, TERAVARNA connects artists worldwide through themed art competitions, online juried shows and physical art fairs, Solo Exhibitions, and its online art marketplace. The leading online gallery supports creativity across all borders, having awarded over $182,425 in cash prizes to more than 15,115 artists—coming from diverse geographical and cultural backgrounds, strengthening its presence in the global art landscape.

