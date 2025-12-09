Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market to Reach USD $7.34 Billion by 2029 at 10.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market In 2025?

The market size of adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars has seen swift expansion in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $4.37 billion in 2024 to $4.96 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. Factors that contributed to the growth in the historic period include increased spending on healthcare, changes in regulations, governmental initiatives, and the surge in healthcare costs.

The market for biosimilars of adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept is projected to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, ballooning to $7.34 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This expected surge within the forecast horizon can be attributed to the growth in healthcare spending, increased accessibility to healthcare services and an escalating aging population. The forward projections also highlight certain trends such as the introduction of new products, emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, the formation of strategic alliances, and increased investment activities.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market?

Biosimilars have the opportunity to enter the adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market due to the patent expiration of branded drugs. Take for example the United States, where the FDA sanctioned the use of Inflectra, a product of Hospira (a Pfizer Inc. subsidiary), for a variety of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, adult ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis, once the original Remicade's patent lapsed. In parallel, the EU patent for Amgen's Enbrel expired, leading to the clearance of Benepali (a biosimilar of Enbrel) by the European Commission. With the expiration of the Humira patent, its biosimilars were introduced into the market. The FDA has recently sanctioned Hulio, the Humira's sixth biosimilar. Thus, the demand for the adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market is fuelled by the patent expiration of branded biologic medicines like Humira, Enbrel, and Remicade.

Who Are The Key Players In The Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Industry?

Major players in the Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars include:

• Biogen

• Novartis (Sandoz)

• Pfizer

• Amgen

• Celltrion

• Samsung Bioepis (Samsung Biologics)

• Hetero Drugs Limited

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Biocon

What Are The Future Trends Of The Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market?

Leading businesses in the adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars marketplace are concentrating on creating inventive offerings like citrate-free adalimumab, aiming to provide consistent services to their customers. Citrate-free adalimumab is a variant of the biologic medication adalimumab that lacks citrate. For example, in December 2022, Fresenius Kabi, a German pharmaceutical and medical technology company, received FDA approval for its biosimilar Idacio (adalimumab) which is used in addressing autoimmune disorders which are chronic in nature, covering all permissible uses of the reference product. This product was developed through cutting-edge analytical practices for treating various chronic ailments.

What Segments Are Covered In The Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market Report?

The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Adalimumab Biosimilars, Infliximab Biosimilars, Cipleumab

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3) By Application: Crohn’s Disease, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ulcerative Colitis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Plaque Psoriasis, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Adalimumab Biosimilars: Amjevita (Amgen), Hyrimoz (Sandoz), Cyltezo (Boehringer Ingelheim), Others

2) By Infliximab Biosimilars: Inflectra (Pfizer), Remsima (Celltrion), Ixifi (Pfizer), Others

3) By Cipleumab: Cipleumab Biosimilars, Other Biosimilars in Development

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars. The report on the adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

