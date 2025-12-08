Brian Phifer Reaches 75K LinkedIn Followers

Founder Brian Phifer Celebrates 28 Years of Trusted Search Partnerships and 75,000+ LinkedIn Followers

Demand for strong communications leadership has never been higher, and we’re proud to support clients with trusted, experienced executive search guidance.” — Brian Phifer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phifer & Company Expands Global Executive Search Practice Amid Rising Demand for PR, Communications & Marketing LeadershipFounder Brian Phifer Celebrates 20 Years of Trusted Search Partnerships and 75,000+ LinkedIn FollowersPhifer & Company, a leading executive search firm specializing in Public Relations, Communications, and Marketing leadership roles, today announced a significant expansion of its global retained search practice as companies across technology, consumer goods, financial services, and healthcare increase their investment in senior communications talent.Founded by Brian Phifer, Phifer & Company has built a reputation for trust, discretion, and long-term partnership, supporting Fortune 500 brands, global agencies, and high-growth startups with leadership searches across North America, EMEA, and APAC. With more than 75,000 followers on LinkedIn, Phifer has become one of the most recognized recruiters in the communications and marketing ecosystem, regularly sharing insights on leadership, talent strategy, and industry trends."Over the past two decades, we’ve seen the role of Communications and Marketing transform into strategic drivers of business growth,” said Brian Phifer, Founder and Principal of Phifer & Company. “Our clients rely on us not only to identify exceptional leaders, but to act as trusted advisors who understand the nuances of reputation, brand, stakeholder engagement, and executive visibility. We are proud to deepen our global footprint at a time when this expertise is more essential than ever."The firm’s expanded practice includes:Global Chief Communications Officer (CCO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) searchSenior leadership recruitment across Corporate Affairs, Brand, Digital Strategy, and Integrated CommunicationsNew specialization in high-growth sectors including AI, fintech, consumer technology, biotech, and luxury goodsA strengthened research and insights function, enabling faster, data-driven candidate identificationAn expanded European and APAC partner network to support multinational client needsPhifer & Company’s growth reflects broader industry trends: organizations are increasingly prioritizing corporate reputation, crisis preparedness, digital brand storytelling, and stakeholder trust. This has accelerated demand for proven communicators and strategic marketers who can lead through complexity and scale global impact."Our philosophy has always been simple—relationships first," Phifer added. "We are committed to elevating the profession, empowering leadership teams, and helping companies build communications and marketing functions that drive real value."As part of its growth strategy, the firm is launching new thought-leadership initiatives in 2025, including a series of industry reports, a CCO/CMO Insights Network, and expanded resources for emerging leaders. Phifer will also publish a collection of articles on leadership, hiring trends, and the evolving role of reputation in business.For more information, visit www.phiferandcompany.com or connect with Brian Phifer on LinkedIn, where he shares weekly insights with a global audience of executives, founders, and industry leaders.About Phifer & CompanyPhifer & Company is a global executive search firm specializing in senior-level recruitment across Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Marketing, and Brand Strategy. With 20 years of experience and deep expertise across technology, consumer goods, financial services, healthcare, and agency environments, the firm partners with organizations to build high-performing leadership teams that shape reputation, drive growth, and elevate brands worldwide.Media ContactPhifer & CompanyEmail: info@phiferandcompany.comWebsite: www.phiferandcompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.