SunnyData Appoints Patrick Finan as CRO to Drive Data and AI Transformation Powered by Databricks

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunnyData, a leading data and AI engineering firm recognized for its expertise in the Databricks ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Patrick Finan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Finan brings over two decades of experience scaling high-performing go-to-market organizations and delivering client success programs that drive measurable business impact. In this role, he will oversee all global revenue functions as SunnyData expands its position as the preferred partner for clients modernizing their data and AI foundations.Finan joins SunnyData with a proven track record of building durable revenue engines at the intersection of cloud, data engineering, and advanced analytics. He has guided organizations through the shift from legacy data architectures to modern platforms, accelerating adoption, governance maturity, and value realization in Databricks-led environments."Patrick’s arrival marks a pivotal milestone in SunnyData’s growth and maturity, positioning us to capture growing customer demand and accelerate our Databricks-driven strategy," said Kai Thapa , CEO of SunnyData. "There is a huge demand for partners who move quickly, stay outcome-focused, and bring deep engineering expertise. Patrick’s leadership will guide our clients through transformational data and AI initiatives, where we are maniacally focused on driving value.”In his new role, Finan will focus on scaling SunnyData’s footprint in key verticals, strengthening strategic partnerships, and building the operational rigor for sustainable growth. A core priority will be to unify the client journey, ensuring a seamless experience from strategy to execution."SunnyData is operating at a critical moment in the market. As enterprises push to operationalize AI at scale, they need partners who can translate deep technical capability into real business value," said Finan. "SunnyData’s commitment to Databricks is a strategic bet that I believe in. The platform is proven, and the leadership behind it is visionary; together, they form a foundation our clients can build on. I’m looking forward to helping clients realize the full potential of the Databricks ecosystem."About SunnyDataSunnyData is a modern data and AI engineering firm specializing in scalable data platforms, lakehouse modernization, cloud transformation, and Databricks-enabled AI solutions. With deep technical expertise and a commitment to delivering measurable business outcomes, SunnyData helps enterprises unlock the full potential of their data—driving innovation and long-term value. For more information, visit https://www.sunnydata.ai/

