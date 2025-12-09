New study reveals a quarter of people are considering retraining in the skilled trades

New research shows a rise in the popularity of skilled trades as a career choice, as the threat of AI concerns workers, and 32% report career dissatisfaction

Our new research suggests that more people are now considering the skilled trades as a great option for their careers.” — Colleen McGrory

TORONTO, CANADA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report, released today by Homestars.com, shows that nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of people are considering retraining in the skilled trades sector, as fear around AI affecting jobs rises and job dissatisfaction grows.Homestars.com, the reliable way to hire tradespeople, has been a long-standing champion of the trades as a career choice. After conducting a study last year on attitudes around the trades as a vocation, it ran a further survey this month to ascertain whether attitudes were beginning to change.The results are encouraging. While 23 per cent of surveyed individuals stated they had considered retraining as a plumber, electrician, or other skilled tradesperson, in the younger demographic this rose to 34 per cent. The industry has historically struggled to recruit women, and while female respondents were still slightly less likely to consider the trades than male respondents, a promising 15 per cent said they had considered retraining in this sector.The vast majority of Canadians knew that the skill shortage was an issue, with 73 per cent agreeing there was a known shortage. However, this was less well known among 18-34 year olds, with 62 per cent stating they were aware.Nearly a third (32 per cent) of people stated that they were not satisfied with their current job roles. This rose to 35 per cent in the 18-34 year old group — a demographic that was also most concerned about AI replacing their jobs.The rising use of AI in many industries has shone a positive spotlight on skilled trades, which cannot be replaced in the same way and therefore can offer longevity where other careers may be threatened. AI was revealed as a big concern for many Canadians when it came to their current careers. The study showed that 50 per cent of men and 46 per cent of women were worried about the impact AI would have on their careers. Canadians in Alberta and Quebec were the most concerned about this problem with nearly half of respondents (46 per cent) in both regions stating they had concerns about how AI would affect their current roles.This concern, however, grew further when people considered the impact AI might have on their future careers. Nearly half of respondents (44 per cent) were worried about how AI would affect their future career opportunities, and this rose to 48 per cent for those aged 18-34.Colleen McGrory, from Homestars.com, said that the fact that so many people were considering retraining into the skilled trades was very encouraging news.“We’ve long been saying that a career in the trades is a great choice for young people — and for anyone interested in retraining.“Flexible working hours, training on the job, and lots of opportunities to be self employed are just some of the benefits that we see tradespeople enjoying every day.“Our new research suggests that more people are now considering the skilled trades as a great option for their careers. However, we continue to call on the government, schools, and colleges to champion industry to young adults, so that this momentum continues.”For more details on the Homestars Skill Shortage report, visit: https://www.homestars.com/blog/skills-shortage-canada

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.