Land of Wallpaper Celebrates Milestone Installations Across Dubai Homes & Offices

The company marks a significant achievement as demand for high-quality wallpapers in Dubai continues to rise.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land of Wallpaper has announced a major milestone this month, highlighting a steady increase in completed projects across both residential and commercial spaces in Dubai. The brand, known for offering a wide range of wallpapers in Dubai, has seen strong engagement from homeowners, interior designers, and business owners who are seeking modern, fast, and high-quality wallcovering solutions.

This achievement reflects the shifting trend in the UAE’s interior design landscape. Over the past few years, more residents have moved away from traditional paint finishes and are choosing wallpapers for quicker upgrades, long-term durability, and better visual impact. Land of Wallpaper reports that a notable rise in demand has come specifically from customers searching for office wallpaper in Dubai, as companies begin refreshing their interiors to create more welcoming and productive work environments.

According to the team, one of the key drivers behind this milestone is the growing interest in room-specific designs. Families are selecting themes based on personalization, texture, and mood. As a result, the brand has seen consistent demand for bedroom wallpaper in Dubai—especially soft tones, abstract patterns, and minimalistic themes that help create calm and comfortable spaces. Living rooms have followed a similar trend, with residents selecting bold patterns, stone effects, and mural-style designs. The company shared that living room wallpaper remains one of the most requested categories among new homeowners and those planning mid-budget home renovations.

In recent months, Land of Wallpaper has also invested in improving client experience, introducing quicker installation services and better consultation support. The team shared that they are now completing a higher number of projects per week compared to the previous year, due to streamlined processes and greater product availability. This milestone installation count marks an important step in the brand’s expansion strategy for 2025.

Another factor behind this growth is Dubai’s ongoing shift toward modern home décor. As new residential communities continue to develop, residents are looking for ways to personalize their spaces without extensive renovation work. Wallpapers offer an accessible way to transform a room in just a few hours. The company noted that this trend is especially visible among first-time property buyers and young families seeking affordable yet stylish upgrades.

Commercial demand has reflected similar momentum. Over the past year, Land of Wallpaper has completed installations for offices, retail stores, clinics, cafés, and service-based businesses. A large portion of this demand came from companies wanting to introduce brand colors, textured walls, and statement backdrops for reception areas and meeting rooms. Many businesses now prefer wallpapers over traditional wall paint due to durability, acoustic benefits, and the ability to achieve a premium look without major construction.

As the company celebrates this milestone, the team has emphasized that it represents more than a number — it reflects customer trust, dedicated craftsmanship, and consistent quality control. Delivering hundreds of successful projects across Dubai required collaboration between designers, installers, suppliers, and logistics teams. The company expressed appreciation for both returning clients and new customers who contributed to this achievement.

Looking ahead, Land of Wallpaper plans to introduce more design collections throughout 2025. These will include nature-inspired prints, modern European styles, geometric designs, stone textures, and lighter themes for contemporary homes. Additionally, the brand will continue expanding its mural wallpaper range as demand for statement walls continues to grow across Dubai households.

The company also aims to enhance its support for design-conscious customers by offering better previews, personalized recommendations, and guided consultations. This approach aligns with the growing expectations of Dubai residents, who are increasingly seeking curated interior design experiences that are both convenient and visually impressive.

The milestone installations represent a significant chapter in the brand’s journey. With Dubai’s interior décor market showing steady growth, Land of Wallpaper expects continued momentum in the coming months. As the city moves toward more creative and modern living spaces, wallpapers will likely remain a central part of this transformation — offering homeowners and businesses an easy, cost-effective, and stylish way to refresh any room.

About Land of Wallpaper

Land of Wallpaper provides a wide collection of premium wallpapers suitable for homes, offices, retail spaces, and commercial interiors across Dubai. The brand focuses on quality materials, modern designs, and professional installation services, ensuring customers receive durable, aesthetically pleasing, and long-lasting results. Visit here for more details: https://landofwallpaper.com/

