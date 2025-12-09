Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Projected to Witness Growth of US $86.68 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for unit dose manufacturing has seen swift expansion in the last few years. It is projected to expand from $32.82 billion in 2024 to $39.37 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to conventional pharmaceutical production methods, advances in drug packaging regulations, surging demand for individualized medicine, the increase in the senior population, and the rising occurrence of chronic illnesses.

The market size for unit dose manufacturing is projected to experience a massive expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a forecasted value of $86.68 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 21.8%. This remarkable growth during the forecast period can be tied to several factors such as the adoption of Industry 4.0 in pharma manufacturing, heightened focus on personalized and precision medicine, regulatory emphasis on drug safety and effectiveness, the growth of pharmaceutical outsourcing, and an increasing demand for patient-centered drug delivery. Key trends expected during the forecast period are the employment of advanced automation in unit dose production, the inclusion of IoT in pharma packaging, customization of unit dose packaging for particular drugs, the move towards sustainable and environment-friendly packaging materials, and a surge in the use of 3d printing for tailored drug manufacturing.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Unit Dose Manufacturing Market?

The growth of the unit dose manufacturing market is anticipated to be fueled by the surge in healthcare spending. Health spending encompasses all expenses related to the provision of health services, including family planning, nutrition initiatives, and emergency health-focused aid. The escalation in healthcare expenditure aids in the innovation and improvement of numerous healthcare services, one of which is unit dose manufacturing. This, in turn, promotes the expansion of the unit dose manufacturing market. For example, Cross River Therapy, a US-based supplier of ABA therapy services, reported in September 2024 that the U.S. pharmaceutical industry accrued $550 billion in revenue. Furthermore, Americans spent $576.9 billion on medicine in 2021, with estimates suggesting that this figure could escalate to somewhere between $605 and $635 billion by 2025. Consequently, the increase in healthcare spending is propelling the growth of the unit dose manufacturing market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Unit Dose Manufacturing Market?

Major players in the Unit Dose Manufacturing include:

• Nipro Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Amcor plc

• Berry Global

• CCL Industries

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Huhtamäki Oyj

• Catalent Inc.

• AptarGroup

• Schott AG

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Unit Dose Manufacturing Market In The Future?

One prominent trend emerging in the unit-dose manufacturing market is product innovation. To maintain their market standing, major players in this market are focusing on developing novel products. An example can be seen in August 2024, when Eli Lilly and Company, a medical firm based in the US, announced the availability of Zepbound (tirzepatide) 2.5 mg and 5 mg single-dose vials for patients who are self-paying and have an on-label prescription. This has broadened the reach to cater to the growing demand. Offered at a discount of 50% or more, these vials are more affordable compared to the standard prices of other incretin (GLP-1) obesity treatments. This development has made these treatments financially accessible to millions of adults suffering from obesity, including those not eligible for the Zepbound savings card, those without coverage provided by their employers, and those who pay out-of-pocket without insurance.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Growth

The unit dose manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Liquid Unit Dose, Solid Unit Dose, Other Products

2) By Sourcing: In-House, Outsourcing

3) By End-User: Independent Pharmacies, Long Term Care Facility, Hospitals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid Unit Dose: Liquid Vials, Ampoules, Pre-filled Syringes

2) By Solid Unit Dose: Tablets, Capsules, Powder Packs

3) By Other Products: Transdermal Patches, Inhalation Doses, Creams And Ointments In Unit Dose Packaging

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Unit Dose Manufacturing Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the pack in the unit dose manufacturing market. The expected growth trajectory for this market continues to trend upwards. The report on this market includes geographical sections on Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

