Sports Talk Florida: Robertson picks up November Hockey Stick Fittings Sniper of the Month award

RICHBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Robertson has been named the HockeyStickFittings.com Sniper of the Month for November 2025. With a balanced 13-goal and 13-assist month, Jason inflicted nonstop damage onto Dallas’ opponents. The 6’3” left-shot winger mixed soft-ice timing with a punishing catch-and-release from the circles, driving the Stars’ attack and reminding everyone why he’s among the league’s top goal scoring talent.The defining stretch landed mid-month: three consecutive multi-goal games on November 13, 15, and 18, highlighted by a hat trick on November 15 in a 5–1 win over Philadelphia. On the power play he works the bumper position slipping into soft seams between the dots where his quick set, strong top hand through contact, and deceptive, heavy release beat goalies before they’re set.A second-round pick (39th overall) by Dallas in 2017, Robertson was born in Arcadia, California and developed stateside before moving to Canada to play most of his junior hockey with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. He broke out as a franchise scorer with a 100-point season in 2022–23 and has since evolved into Dallas’s centerpiece shooter.His weapon of choice? The CCM Tacks XF Ghost (approx. 380 grams), a mid-kick build designed for full-shaft loading and controlled power. With a pro-stiff blade and modern carbon layup, it’s built less for whippy snapshots and more for heavy, one-touch strikes—the perfect match for Robertson’s lean-and-rip mechanics and quick release from the bumper and high slot.Want to score like Jason Robertson?Just answer a few simple questions about your game at HockeyStickFittings.com. Our free online fitting tool scans the best sticks on the market—Tacks XF Ghost included—and builds you a custom, interactive report tailored to your shot, your budget, and your style of play. No phone number, no email, no credit card. Just smarter stick choices and more pucks in the back of the net.Read more from Justin Lafleur on Sports Talk Florida and the Sports Talk Media Network of sites around the country,.

