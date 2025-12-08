Xstream media Expands Internationally as Germany’s Leading SUGO App Livestreaming Agency

Xstream media Logo

With over 40 active creators, 8 sub-agencies, and 2,000 monthly Coin Shop users, Xstream media announces strategic expansion into the U.S. and Asia.

Livestreaming is one of the fastest-growing digital industries. Our mission is to help creators worldwide access professional coaching, sustainable income and a supportive community.” — Patrick Soyer

ERGOLDING, BAVARIA , GERMANY, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xstream media, Germany’s leading SUGO App livestreaming and creator development agency, today announced a major step toward international expansion across the United States and Asia. After strong performance in 2024 and 2025, the agency is scaling its creator network, coaching services, and digital monetization programs to support both new and established livestreamers worldwide.Specializing in professional creator development on the SUGO App, Xstream media provides livestream coaching, content strategy, influencer support, recruitment programs, and monetization solutions tailored to emerging and established creators. The agency currently manages more than 40 active streamers and operates 8 sub-agencies across the DACH region.Xstream media also operates one of the most active Coin Shops in the SUGO ecosystem, serving approximately 2,000 monthly users and processing more than 100 transactions per day. The agency holds multiple distinctions, including:• Top 1 Main Coin Reseller – SUGO Gala 2024• First Official Partner Agency in Germany• Ongoing participation in the SUGO Gala 2025 seasonThe new expansion initiative focuses on creator recruitment and outreach in the U.S. and Asia, two rapidly growing markets in the global livestreaming industry. The agency is deploying multilingual onboarding pages, improved international support channels, and new training formats tailored for international creators.“Livestreaming is one of the fastest-growing digital industries,” said Petra & Patrick Soyer, founders of Xstream media. “Our mission is to help creators unlock sustainable income, professional coaching, and a supportive community. Expanding internationally enables us to empower talent far beyond Germany while contributing to the global growth of the SUGO App ecosystem.”Xstream media will continue collaborating with regional partners, micro-agencies, and content specialists to ensure culturally aligned creator development as it enters new global markets.Press Kit (English): https://www.xstream-media.com/press-release/ Official Website: https://www.xstream-media.com

