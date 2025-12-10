Toshiba, Vanguard Industries and Kyowa Shipping Establish Radiant Technologies to Deliver Power to Unelectrified Area

Radiant Technologies’s Roadmap for Service Expansion: Local Stores as Digital Hubs in Off-Grid Areas

Energy sharing service to launch in Vanuatu from this December

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toshiba Corporation, Vanguard Industries Inc., and Kyowa Shipping Co., Ltd. have together established a new company, Radiant Technologies Inc. , that will provide an energy sharing service that delivers electricity to unelectrified areas in Oceania’s small island developing states (SIDS). The new company will launch the service this month, in Vanuatu.In 2019, Toshiba launched an in-house program, “DX for ALL” that looked for areas where digital transformation and innovation could create new businesses and contribute to society. One of the program’s successes was the “Delighting Everyone Project” (DEP), which took on the challenge of bringing light to remote locations in SIDS.A pilot project in Malampa Province, Vanuatu made local shops, already centers of the community, hubs where residents could rent rechargeable LED lanterns and solar batteries. The shops were equipped with a Toshiba solar power system to recharge the batteries, and smartphone payment app, giving communities easy access to affordable energy. Repeated demonstrations earned community trust and support, and realized flexible and rapid deployment without the need for large-scale infrastructure investment.Radiant Technologies was established to build on the achievements of DEP, and inherits its assets. The collaboration with Vanguard Industries and Kyowa Shipping aims to advance the proven project as an open innovation initiative that aims to generate a social impact.Working initially in Vanuatu, Radiant Technologies will deliver sustainable, renewable energy to remote locations in SIDS where building power infrastructure is challenging. It aims to enhance quality of life and productivity for residents by creating social infrastructure that unlocks the potential of communities and individuals. The project will also support national electrification strategies, including Vanuatu’s National Energy Roadmap.Going forward, Toshiba, Vanguard Industries, and Kyowa Shipping plan to explore expanding Radiant Technologies’ scope of business to additional regions within Vanuatu and to other developing countries. This effort aims to build inclusive infrastructure and to help realize a prosperous, sustainable society for all.Roles of Participating Companies:Toshiba, Vanguard Industries, and Kyowa Shipping will fully leverage their expertise and resources to support the growth of Radiant Technologies. Their respective roles are as follows:•Toshiba will utilize its long-standing expertise in energy management and IoT, provide operational support through its digital service, TOSHIBA SPINEX for Energy, and develop and deliver payment applications. In addition, personnel involved in DEP will join the initiative to assist with on-site operations.•Vanguard Industries will draw on its venture-building expertise in transforming large-scale corporate technologies into social implementation to lead Radiant Technologies’ business launch and organizational development. Furthermore, the company aims to create social impact by driving open innovation through collaboration with diverse partners.•Kyowa Shipping will leverage its more than half-century of route networks and trusted relationships with local communities in Oceania to provide logistical support, including the transportation of power generation equipment and electrical appliances. It will also work to create value by connecting local communities with Japan.Executive Comments:Taro Shimada, President and CEO, Toshiba Corporation:“This project originated from a proposal submitted to our annual ‘DX for ALL’ initiative, which welcomes ideas that embody Toshiba Group's philosophy, ‘Committed to People, Committed to the Future.’ This project clearly embodies both that philosophy and the essence of DX. DX is not something to be pursued by a single company; it should be executed within an ecosystem and guided by strong principles. We are committed to fully supporting its success and contributing to the development of reliable social infrastructure in Oceania.”Masahiko Yamanaka, CEO, President, Vanguard Industries Inc.:“I believe that realizing concepts and accelerating social implementation through corporate-startup collaboration is a powerful way to foster innovation and address social issues. Vanguard Industries is committed to driving Radiant Technologies’ growth with our expertise and execution capabilities, ensuring it can contribute to local communities and establish itself as a sustainable business.”Hiromitsu Takamatsu, President, Kyowa Shipping Co., Ltd.:“Kyowa Shipping has been engaged in shipping operations in Oceania for many years. We view participation in this venture as a new form of contribution to the region, which forms the foundation of our business. Beyond cooperation in maritime logistics networks, we also aim for close collaboration in business operations. Through Radiant Technologies' growth, we will contribute to the social and economic development of the region.”

