JourneyHR Partners with Unusual Group to Deliver Next-Generation People Solutions

Powering a Bold New Era of People Solutions

For us, culture and leadership have always been structural, not symbolic. This partnership lets us prove it, at scale.” — Luke Tobin, CEO of Unusual Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The agency and consulting world is full of stories about talent crises, leadership burnout and culture challenges. But few partnerships show what the future of people strategy actually looks like. JourneyHR , a human-centred consultancy known for building resilient cultures and confident leaders, has officially joined Unusual Group , the agency-growth platform helping founder-led businesses scale and exit on their own terms.On the surface, it’s another strategic partnership. But beneath it lies a deeper shift, a new model for how modern businesses can build people-first foundations that support sustainable, AI-ready, globally scalable growth.The Market Has Changed. People Strategy Hasn’t.Workplace expectations have transformed dramatically. AI is reshaping roles, team structures and capability requirements. Leaders are under pressure not just to deliver growth, but to safeguard wellbeing, culture and clarity amid constant change.Yet many organisations are still relying on HR models built for a different era, reactive, transactional, disconnected from business strategy.That’s where this partnership comes in.It signals a new way forward: founder-first growth supported by people-first infrastructure, not generic HR playbooks or short-term trends.When Unusual Group first met JourneyHR’s founders, one thing stood out immediately, their ability to blend empathy with operational reality. JourneyHR weren’t offering templated HR. They were coaching leaders through complexity, designing cultures that could withstand scale, and building capability frameworks that mapped to actual business needs.As joint Founding Partner, Aliya Vigor-Robertson of JourneyHR puts it:“Leaders don’t need more HR admin. They need clarity, capability and confidence.By joining Unusual Group , we can deliver people strategy in the same way agencies think about growth, structured, scalable and with a culture of honesty.”The Bigger Picture: Redefining Growth for Founder-Led BusinessesThis partnership arrives at a pivotal moment. AI is accelerating faster than talent structures can keep up. Middle-management capability is thinning.Burnout is rising. Founder-led companies are trying to scale while still protecting culture.JourneyHR gives Unusual Group’s partners the frameworks, leadership support and cultural architecture to face these challenges head-on with real-world, operationally grounded solutions. And for JourneyHR, the partnership unlocks scale, access to a broader founder community, deeper operational insights, and the ability to deploy their expertise across businesses that are actively preparing for AI-enabled growth and eventual exit.As Luke Tobin, CEO of Unusual Group says,“For us, culture and leadership have always been structural, not symbolic.This partnership lets us prove it, at scale.”For clients, the JourneyHR and Unusual Group partnership won’t change the day-to-day experience. They’ll work with the same team, the same advisors, the same trusted people. What changes is momentum. With Unusual Group’s infrastructure behind them, JourneyHR can now support larger-scale transformations, AI-driven capability programmes and leadership development tied directly to commercial outcomes.Sue Shaw, Joint Founding Partner explains,“Unusual Group's digital capabilities complement our expertise in modern talent strategy. Together we can help organisations evolve quickly and sustainably as the future of work accelerates.”Why This Matters: A Partnership Built for the Skills-Based FutureIndependent agencies and consultancies have historically had two choices:Stay small and overstretched, or sell and lose control. This partnership represents the third way, the Unusual way. Founder-first growth backed by capital, systems, leadership support and people strategy that’s built to last.Unusual Group’s COO, Ali Newton-Temperley, adds,“Companies don’t usually fail because of weak service delivery. They fail because the people building the services don’t have what they need to thrive. JourneyHR helps build that foundation.”What JourneyHR and Unusual Group are building together is more than a partnership. It’s a blueprint for how modern agencies grow: with operational clarity, cultural strength, leadership confidence and AI-ready capability, all within one centralised system. This isn’t an incremental step for either company. It’s a signal to the industry that scaling sustainably, globally and profitably is no longer the exception. It’s the model all companies should aspire to.About Unusual GroupUnusual Group is reinventing how agencies grow and exit. Through a unique model that blends minority investment, AI transformation expertise, and a collaborative founder network, Unusual Group empowers agencies to scale sustainably, retain independence, and achieve fairer, more valuable exits.Founded by Luke Tobin, best known for building Digital Ethos into one of the UK’s fastest-growing digital agencies before leading it to a multimillion-pound exit, Unusual Group is headquartered in London. Tobin is a trusted advisor to agency leaders navigating complex growth and exit strategies and is widely recognised as a leading voice in entrepreneurship and M&A innovation.Agencies interested in learning more about partnership opportunities can visitunusualgroup.com or contact hello@unusualgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.