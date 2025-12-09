Microalgae Global Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Microalgae Market Size

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microalgae global market is dominated by a mix of global biotechnology leaders and regional producers specializing in sustainable biomass and nutrient-rich algae cultivation. Companies are focusing on innovations in large-scale photobioreactor systems, cost-efficient harvesting technologies, and high-value applications across food, nutraceutical, and biofuel sectors to enhance productivity and market competitiveness. Understanding the evolving regulatory landscape and forming strategic collaborations are key for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on growth opportunities and expand into emerging bioeconomy markets.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Microalgae Global Market?

According to our research, DSM-Firmenich AG led global sales in 2024 with a 11% market share. The health, nutrition & care division of the company is partially involved in microalgae market, provides products and expertise that enable people to look after their health by adding critical nutrients to their diets, accelerating medical innovation, improving recovery and enhancing quality of life.

How Concentrated Is the Microalgae Global Market?

The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 24% of total market revenue in 2024. The competitive and innovation-driven nature of the industry, where numerous small and medium enterprises contribute to diverse product offerings and regional specializations. High entry barriers stemming from complex cultivation technologies, regulatory compliance in food and nutraceutical applications, and capital-intensive production infrastructure limit large-scale consolidation. Leading companies such as DSM-Firmenich AG, Euglena Co., Ltd., Cyanotech Corporation, Algenol Biotech, and Corbion N.V. dominate through advanced R&D capabilities, established production systems, and strong brand portfolios, while smaller firms focus on niche applications such as high-value pigments, biofuels, and functional foods. As global demand for sustainable and nutrient-rich ingredients rises, strategic partnerships, technological innovations, and vertical integration are expected to drive gradual consolidation and enhance the market influence of key players.

• Leading companies include:

o DSM-Firmenich AG (11 %)

o Euglena Co., Ltd. (3%)

o Cyanotech Corporation (2%)

o Algenol Biotech (2%)

o Corbion N.V. (1%)

o AlgiSys LLC (1%)

o Algatech Ltd. (subsidiary of Solabia Group) (1%)

o Roquette Frères (1%)

o DIC Corporation (1%)

o BASF SE (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Mara Renewables Corporation, Pond Technologies Inc, Algae-C Inc, Iconthin Biotech Corp, microTERRA (microTERRA SAPI de CV), Green Fluidics, Spirulina Viva, MyLand Systems Inc, Cellana, Inc, Zero Acre Farms (LLC), Earthrise Nutritionals LLC, Algenol Biotech, LLC, PhycoTerra® (operated by Heliae Development, LLC, dba PhycoTerra) are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd., Shandong Binzhou TianJian Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co., Ltd., Beijing Gingko Group Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Nutrition From Water, Inc., Otsuka Techno Co., Ltd., we+ inc., DIC Corporation, Euglena Co., Ltd., Algal Bio Co., Ltd., Koralo, Algama (Algama SAS), Seoul Algae Co., Ltd., Bio Intelligence Group (BIG), Cyanotech Corporation, Algae Pharm Pty Ltd, Plankton Australia Pty Limited, Parry Nutraceuticals (division of E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited), Algenesis Labs (Algenesis®), and Sea6 Energy Private Limited are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: MiAlgae Ltd, Aliga ApS (trading as Aliga Microalgae), algomed GmbH, Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG, ecoduna AG, SUBITEC GmbH, Fermentalg SA, Microphyt SA, Yemoja Ltd, AlgaEnergy S.A, Fitoplancton Marino, S.L, TOLO Green GmbH, Microvita Srl, Reefphyto Ltd and PhycoFeed ApS are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Algama (also known as Alga Technologies Sp. z o.o.), The Algae Factory S.r.l., SPIRULINA PLANTA Sp. z o.o., Biosolar LLC, Algobiology LLC, Vostok-Bio LLC, Lika Biofarm LLC, Microalgae Biotechnology LLC, and AlgaeTech Sp. z o.o are some of the leading companies in this region.

• South America: Olmix Group (Olmix Group S.A.), Algsul (Algsul Indústria e Comércio de Microalgas Ltda.), Algae Brazil (Algae Brazil Indústria e Comércio de Microalgas Ltda.), Biotecland (Biotecland Biotecnologia Ltda.), Algaex (Algaex Biotecnologia S.A.), and Alimenta Algae Group (Alimenta Algae Group S.A.) are some of the leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Premiumization of spirulina in alternative seafood is transforming seafood analogues and high-protein plant-based products.

• Example: AlgaeCore Technologies smoked salmon alternative (April 2025) that replicates the texture, look and flavor of smoked salmon, using fresh spirulina and natural pigments.

• These innovation helps in positioning spirulina not just as a supplement, but as a mainstream protein source in everyday diet.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching new products to strengthen market position

• Developing high-value product portfolios

• Forming strategic partnerships and collaborations

• Enhancing sustainability and circular economy initiatives

