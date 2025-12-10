Monosodium Glutamate Market Report Monosodium Glutamate Market Report Monosodium Glutamate Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Monosodium Glutamate Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monosodium Glutamate Market to Surpass $8 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Modified Starch market which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $17 billion by 2029, with Monosodium Glutamate market to represent around 47% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $8,783 billion by 2029, the Monosodium Glutamate market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Monosodium Glutamate Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the monosodium glutamate market in 2029, valued at $3,124 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,349 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising fast-food consumption and rising changes in lifestyle and food habits.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Monosodium Glutamate Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the monosodium glutamate market in 2029, valued at $1,897 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,322 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising fast-food consumption and rising meat consumption.

Request a free sample of the Monosodium Glutamate Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16742&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Monosodium Glutamate Market in 2029?

The monosodium glutamate market is segmented by type into monosodium glutamate (regular), salted monosodium glutamate and special monosodium glutamate. The monosodium glutamate (regular) market will be the largest segment of the monosodium glutamate market segmented by type, accounting for 49% or $3,889 million of the total in 2029. The monosodium glutamate (regular) market is supported by increasing demand for umami flavor enhancement in processed foods, rising consumption of packaged and convenience meals, growing awareness of MSG’s role in reducing overall sodium intake, expansion of the foodservice industry worldwide, strong demand from Asian cuisine and global culinary applications, higher affordability compared to natural flavor enhancers and supportive government regulations in key manufacturing regions.

The monosodium glutamate market by form into powder and granules. The powder market will be the largest segment of the monosodium glutamate market segmented by form, accounting for 64% or $5,137 million of the total in 2029. The powder market will be supported by its widespread use in the food processing industry, increasing demand for easy-to-mix and dissolve seasonings, preference for powdered form in packaged soups, snacks and sauces, growing adoption in commercial food production due to cost-effectiveness, rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry for tablet formulations, higher solubility enhancing its application across multiple food categories and availability of bulk packaging options for large-scale food manufacturers.

The monosodium glutamate market is segmented by distribution channel into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C). The business-to-business (B2B) market will be the largest segment of monosodium glutamate market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 66% or $5,282 million of the total in 2029. The business-to-business (B2B) market will be supported by strong demand from large-scale food manufacturers, expanding partnerships with restaurant chains and foodservice providers, increasing bulk purchases for cost efficiency, growing application in processed meat and frozen food industries, rising collaborations between MSG producers and snack companies, steady demand from pharmaceutical manufacturers and the presence of well-established supply chains ensuring consistent product availability.

The monosodium glutamate market is segmented by application into preservatives, additives, acidity regulators, flavor enhancers, and other applications. The flavor enhancers market will be the largest segment of monosodium glutamate market segmented by application, accounting for 70% or $5,609 million of the total in 2029. The flavor enhancers market will be supported by increasing demand for umami-rich food formulations, growing consumer preference for intense and balanced flavors, rising usage in the instant noodle and soup industry, strong presence in the seasoning and condiment market, expanding adoption in the plant-based and vegan food industry, increasing fast-food consumption globally and industry focus on improving taste profiles in low-sodium food products.

The monosodium glutamate market is segmented by end-user industry into pharmaceutical industry, food processing industry, cosmetics industry, livestock industry and other end-user industries. The food processing industry market will be the largest segment of monosodium glutamate market segmented by application, accounting for 51% or $4,123 million of the total in 2029. The food processing industry market will be supported by increasing demand for processed and packaged foods, rising popularity of ready-to-eat meals, expanding applications in frozen foods and instant noodles, growing investments in food innovation for taste enhancement, higher consumer preference for umami flavors, continuous expansion of the fast-food sector and strategic collaborations between food manufacturers and MSG suppliers to optimize product formulations.

What is the expected CAGR for the Monosodium Glutamate Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the monosodium glutamate market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Monosodium Glutamate Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape the global food processing, flavor enhancement, and culinary manufacturing landscape worldwide.

Rising Popularity of Umami Flavors- The rising popularity of umami flavors will become a key driver of growth in the monosodium glutamate market market by 2029. With rising demand for rich, deep flavors in Asian cuisine, fast food and processed foods, MSG is widely used to intensify umami. It is found in snacks, seasonings and ready-to-eat meals, helping manufacturers improve taste while keeping products affordable. As a result, rising popularity of umami flavors is anticipated to contributing to a 1.4% annual growth in the market.

Rising Meat Consumption- The rising meat consumption will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the monosodium glutamate market by 2029. This rising is boosting demand for monosodium glutamate as MSG (monosodium glutamate) is widely utilized in processed and packaged meat products to enhance their umami flavor, making them more appealing to consumers. Consequently, the rising meat consumption is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives- The favorable government initiatives will serve as a key growth catalyst for monosodium glutamate market by 2029, Many governments are investing in food production and processing facilities, driving the increased use of monosodium glutamate as a flavor enhancer. With the rising demand for flavorful and convenient food options, governments are supporting restaurants and fast-food chains, further driving the use in processed and ready-to-eat meals. Therefore, this favorable government initiatives is projected to supporting to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Monosodium Glutamate Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monosodium-glutamate-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Monosodium Glutamate Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the regular monosodium glutamate market, the powder monosodium glutamate market, the business-to-business monosodium glutamate market, the monosodium glutamate for food flavor enhancers market, the monosodium glutamate for processed food industry market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rising demand for flavor-enhancing ingredients, expanding processed and convenience food consumption, and technological advancements in fermentation and production efficiency. This growth is further supported by increasing urbanization, changing dietary preferences, and the expansion of the global food service industry, particularly across emerging markets in Asia-Pacific. The surge reflects the growing reliance on functional additives and umami-rich compounds that enhance taste, texture, and product appeal, fueling transformative growth within the broader monosodium glutamate and food processing market.

The monosodium glutamate for food flavor enhancers market is projected to grow by $1,557 million, the business-to-business monosodium glutamate market by $1,366 million, the powder monosodium glutamate market by $1,348 million, and the monosodium glutamate for processed food industry market by $1,142 million, the regular monosodium glutamate market by $1,009 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.