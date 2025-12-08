ExposeIQ Announces Its Medicare Fraud Defense Platform

ExposeIQ Litigation Intelligence That Wins Cases What Data Says About Health Care Fraud Medicare Fraud Defense

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExposeIQ has announced updates to its White Collar Discrepancy Analysis Suite, a litigation intelligence platform designed to assist attorneys in Medicare fraud defense and other white collar defense matters. The enhancements focus on real-time digital evidence analysis, enabling defense teams to identify inconsistencies during depositions and trial testimony.The ExposeIQ Medicare Fraud Defense platform now integrates data from digital records, including cell phones, computers, and financial systems, with live or recorded witness statements. By comparing these sources in real time, the system highlights potential discrepancies in timelines, recollections, or supporting documentation, providing counsel with immediate visibility into areas that may require further exploration.In addition, the platform offers optional neurolinguistic-based prompts designed to help attorneys formulate follow-up questions during depositions or testimony preparation. The feature is intended to assist counsel in further exploring areas where recollections, timelines, or documents may appear misaligned.Components of the Updated Medicare Fraud Defense Suite include:Real-Time Contradiction Detection – Compares ongoing testimony to prior statements, discovery, and digital records.Dynamic Timelines – Automatically updates case timelines as new information is introduced, helping teams visualize potential conflicts in sequence or chronology.Occam’s Razor Logic Engine – Suggests alternative explanations or interpretations designed to help attorneys evaluate competing narratives.Speech & Deception Analysis – Analyzes vocal patterns such as hesitation and stress markers, which may indicate uncertainty or inconsistent recall.Digital Forensics Alignment – Integrates data from cell phones, computers, location records, video, and financial systems to determine whether digital evidence supports or conflicts with stated events.Supporting Attorneys in Case Preparation. Many litigation teams rely on post-testimony transcript review, which may delay the identification of key issues. The ExposeIQ Medicare Fraud Defense platform is designed to assist with earlier detection by:Highlighting inconsistencies during depositions or testimony.Identifying timeline issues before they become embedded in trial narratives.Evaluating expert assumptions in context with available data.Suggesting targeted follow-up questions for further clarification.Helping build clearer, evidence-based counter-narratives for defense strategy.“Access to real-time digital evidence analysis allows defense counsel to address discrepancies as they emerge, potentially reshaping case dynamics,” said Joseph Terp, co-founder of ExposeIQ. “These updates are intended to support attorneys in building evidence-based defense strategies.”The updated ExposeIQ Medicare Fraud Defense platform is available to subscribers, with demonstrations available upon request. Attorneys handling white collar defense cases can contact ExposeIQ to explore how the platform integrates with existing litigation workflows.About ExposeIQ, ExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence software for white collar defense, Medicare fraud defense, and healthcare fraud litigation. The platform supports defense teams with digital evidence analysis, real-time testimony monitoring, and dynamic timeline management. ExposeIQ provides tools to assess witness credibility, identify deposition inconsistencies, and align forensic data with case narratives. For more information, visit exposeiq.com or call 901-445-0777.

