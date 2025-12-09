Quvy Launches Predictive Ad-Performance Platform and Appoints Stefan Adamczyk as Head of Sales

Quvy expands its enterprise tools for advertisers and agencies and names Stefan Adamczyk as Head of Sales for North America and EMEA.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quvy, the platform that uses simulated audiences to predict real-world ad performance before advertisers spend their budget, announced today the expansion of its enterprise offering and the appointment of Stefan Adamczyk as its new Head of Sales for North America and EMEA.Quvy enables advertisers and agencies to test image, video, and UGC ads against highly defined synthetic populations—parents, gamers, shoppers, travelers, high-income households, and more. The platform provides deterministic, pre-launch predictions that show how each creative is expected to perform before campaigns go live.“Advertisers are done gambling on creative,” said Stefan Adamczyk, Head of Sales at Quvy. “Quvy gives them clarity before they spend. When you know which creative will win, planning, pitching, and scaling all become more effective.”Quvy’s Private Silo Models provide enterprise partners with dedicated, isolated simulation environments that keep their brand assets, historical performance data, and audience definitions fully separated from all other customers. Agencies benefit from a confidential and accurate environment for evaluating creative direction.“Agencies now bring Quvy directly into pitch conversations,” Adamczyk said. “Deterministic predictions outperform subjective opinions. When clients see evidence instead of speculation, decisions move faster.”Quvy simulates population-level behavior across thousands of personas. Each creative receives predictive scoring for major advertising metrics, including:• CTR (Click-Through Rate)• CPC (Cost Per Click)• CPM (Cost Per Thousand)These predictive metrics help teams identify high-potential concepts early and avoid producing creative that isn’t likely to perform well.Jonathan Zweig, CEO of Quvy, described the company’s mission:“Creative shouldn’t be a guess. Budgets are tight, and cycles are fast. Quvy lets advertisers understand performance before spending a dollar.”Key platform capabilities• Predictive scoring for CTR, CPC, CPM• Support for image, video, and UGC ads• Persona-, demographic-, and interest-level insights• Emotional data points: attention, clarity, novelty, trust, excitement• Private Silo Models for isolated enterprise environments• Simulations completed in under 10 minutes• Creative Insights for agencies to validate concepts, strengthen pitches, and justify creative directionGrowing adoption across agencies and brandsIn recent months, Quvy has onboarded agency networks, studios, DTC brands, and app developers seeking to reduce inefficient A/B testing. Early adopters report meaningful decreases in wasted spend within their first month of using the platform.“Predictability is what marketing teams want,” Adamczyk said. “Quvy makes that possible.”AvailabilityQuvy is available today at https://www.quvy.com with Individual, Pro, and Enterprise plans. Agencies may request enterprise proposals at enterprise@quvy.com.

