Advenir Azora Acquires Class A Multifamily Community in Lighthouse Point, Florida

Advenir at Lighthouse Point Exterior

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advenir Azora announced the acquisition of its 16th Florida community, Advenir at Lighthouse Point, a 249-unit, Class A multifamily property built in 2015 and located in the highly desirable coastal submarket of Lighthouse Point. The acquisition expands Advenir Azora's South Florida portfolio and aligns with the company’s strategy of investing in high-growth, supply-constrained markets.

Situated minutes from Boca Raton, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Cypress Creek, and the I-95 employment corridor, Advenir at Lighthouse Point offers residents exceptional access to major employment hubs, premium retail and dining, and the area’s signature waterfront lifestyle.

Enhancement Strategy

Advenir Azora will implement a focused modernization program to elevate the resident experience and position the community among the top multifamily offerings in Northern Broward County. Planned updates include:

• Upgraded apartment interiors with enhanced cabinetry, flooring, and lighting

• Refresh of the lobby, fitness center, corridors, and common areas

• Deployment of Advenir’s AI-enabled resident services platform to further elevate customer service

About Advenir Azora

Advenir Azora is a vertically integrated investment, development, and property management firm built for growth — in the markets we serve and in the lives we impact. For more than three decades, Advenir has invested with intention, acquiring and operating over $3.5 billion in multifamily assets across some of the country’s most dynamic regions.

Our disciplined acquisition strategy, operational excellence, and resident-centered service model shape the culture, performance, and innovation that drive long-term value.

For more information, visit www.advenirazora.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.