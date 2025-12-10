Fundraising Expert Bonnie Squires of Squires Consulting Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonnie Squires’ name may be best recognized as a familiar byline for readers of the Mainline Times and Suburban, but her roots in advocacy, public service, and consulting run deeper than her decades-long column. As the founder of Squires Consulting and a celebrated veteran fundraiser, Bonnie’s extraordinary career stands as proof that persistence, dedication, and humor can open both doors and minds in public life.

Bonnie’s journey began close to home, inspired by her mother’s hands-on commitment to community service within the Jewish philanthropic world. “My mother was a perennial volunteer for charities, so I guess I got it from her,” she shares. That early exposure set Bonnie on a path where she would deftly blend communications, fundraising, and consulting without ever losing her sense of purpose or her wit.

A Philadelphia native with dual degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, Bonnie’s career took flight as Special Assistant to the President of Temple University, the late Peter Liacouras. Over eight years, Squires found herself the go-to problem solver, juggling so many roles she jokes about the number of business cards she needed. “When Peter needed a job done that others had failed at, he’d always call Bonnie and I’d get the job done,” she recalls. Among her many achievements, she coordinated a capital campaign at Temple University that raised a record-setting $100 million in the 1980s. How? “You have to be honest. You have to set a good example. And you have to believe in the cause you’re campaigning for,” she says, emphasizing that she never took on work she did not believe in.

Squires’ expertise extends to the world of political campaigning and nonprofit governance. Whether chairing committees, supporting candidates, or running for commissioner in Lower Merion Township at the request of the Democratic Party, Bonnie relished the challenges. Door-to-door canvassing offered unexpected rewards, from discovering private art collections to making unlikely connections. A self-described people person, Bonnie found that these in-person exchanges were where influence truly happened.

As a consultant, Squires has developed particular skill working with the disability and mental health community, including projects with Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health. Her firsthand understanding stems from lifelong friendships with families navigating mental disabilities, allowing her to bring insight and empathy to sensitive causes.

Bonnie’s knack for storytelling and publicity found a natural outlet in media and communications. At Temple University, she wrote, directed, and produced television commercials, most notably featuring the then-untarnished Bill Cosby, who volunteered as a spokesperson. “He was wonderful at the time. He paid special attention to the parents of students who I introduced him to,” she shares. These campaigns helped raise Temple’s public profile and attract new applicants in a competitive era for higher education.

But it is her writing that has become Bonnie Squires’ most public platform. For over 50 years, her weekly opinion column has offered sharp commentary, humor, and analysis on politics, human rights, and current events. “I write whatever I want. Nobody checks on me or assigns topics. And whatever I send to the editor, he puts up online and prints in the paper that week,” she says. Whether skewering political figures or celebrating community wins, Bonnie’s writing process is equal parts research, inspiration, and old-fashioned gumption.

Recognition for her work continues to follow her. Recently named “Power Woman of the Month, Bonnie received two plaques commemorating the honor and a memorable photo opportunity with comedian Howie Mandel at her synagogue’s centennial. “He was so charming and funny and wonderful. He was great to me. So I had my picture taken with him. And that’s what I sent out with that press release,” she laughs.

Asked about the secret to successful fundraising, Bonnie distills it to trust, sincerity, and shared vision. “Fundraisers must believe in the cause or the institution or whatever it is they’re collecting money for,” she shares. Her career proves that with integrity and a bit of tenacity, even the most daunting goals can be met. She tells young women entrepreneurs, “Never give up. There’s always a brighter day coming. And women are just as strong and even smarter than men.”

As for the future, Squires intends to keep writing her beloved weekly column and consulting for causes that align with her values. Her faith, she says, is a personal anchor that she discovered independently as a child and furthered through six eye-opening trips to Israel and five decades of friendship with an Israeli family.

Bonnie Squires’ story is one of service, self-direction, and steadfastness, rooted in Philadelphia and shaped by the communities she has served. With Squires Consulting and her weekly column, she remains a vital, outspoken presence in public affairs and continues to find new ways to make her voice heard.

Close Up Radio recently featured Bonnie Squires, founder of Squires Consulting, in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday December 4th at 12pm EST

