Sonary Launches Free Tool to Help Businesses Slash SaaS Waste and Take Control of Subscriptions

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonary, a leading B2B software comparison platform, today announced the launch of Booster, a free online tool designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) consolidate, manage, and optimize their software subscriptions. With businesses wasting thousands annually on underused or forgotten SaaS products, Booster empowers decision-makers to regain control of their tech stack - at no cost.
According to a study cited by TechRadar, “50% of all [business] licenses” are not being used, and more subscriptions still are underused.
Solving the Hidden Costs of SaaS
Booster directly addresses three major pain points plaguing SMBs today:
- Overspending on software that’s forgotten, unused, or duplicated
- Renewal chaos, with dates and billing scattered across providers
- Discovery gaps, where better, more affordable options go unnoticed
With Booster, users gain:
- Subscription management via bulk/manual entry, filtering, and export tools
- AI-driven recommendations for lower-cost or better-fit software
- Smart renewal alerts to avoid surprise charges
- A central dashboard that clearly maps every active tool in one place
Designed for the People Who Manage the Stack
Booster was built specifically for:
- SMB Managers seeking visibility and control
- CFOs striving for smarter tech spend
- CTOs & IT leads managing complex stacks without complex tools
Unlike other platforms that require onboarding fees or integrations, Booster is entirely free, lightweight, and live in minutes.
More Than a Tool—A Strategic Evolution for Sonary
Booster marks Sonary’s transition from a software discovery platform to an active SaaS management hub. It brings new value to users, deepens platform engagement, and strengthens Sonary’s position as a go-to resource for the entire software lifecycle.
Following an internal proof of concept (August-November 2025), Booster has now launched publicly, with user testing and iterative feature releases underway. Future versions will introduce deeper analytics, usage tracking, and integration with leading SaaS billing platforms.
Try Booster Today — It’s Free
Businesses can get started in minutes with no credit card and no commitment.
Sign up today at sonary.com/booster and start saving on software you forgot you had.
