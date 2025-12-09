Sonary Launches Free Tool to Help Businesses Slash SaaS Waste and Take Control of Subscriptions

A view of the Sonary Booster dashboard AI-powered software recommendations on the Sonary Booster The software stack in the Sonary Booster

Sonary launches Booster: a free tool to manage, optimize, and cut waste from SMB software subscriptions. Save money and find better tools—fast.

Booster was created to tackle a real, often overlooked problem—businesses waste thousands on unused software. It uncovers those costs and suggests better tools.” — Elana Kirsh, Sonary’s editor in chief

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonary, a leading B2B software comparison platform, today announced the launch of Booster, a free online tool designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) consolidate, manage, and optimize their software subscriptions. With businesses wasting thousands annually on underused or forgotten SaaS products, Booster empowers decision-makers to regain control of their tech stack - at no cost.

According to a study cited by TechRadar, “50% of all [business] licenses” are not being used, and more subscriptions still are underused.

Solving the Hidden Costs of SaaS

Booster directly addresses three major pain points plaguing SMBs today:

- Overspending on software that’s forgotten, unused, or duplicated

- Renewal chaos, with dates and billing scattered across providers

- Discovery gaps, where better, more affordable options go unnoticed

With Booster, users gain:

- Subscription management via bulk/manual entry, filtering, and export tools

- AI-driven recommendations for lower-cost or better-fit software

- Smart renewal alerts to avoid surprise charges

- A central dashboard that clearly maps every active tool in one place

Designed for the People Who Manage the Stack

Booster was built specifically for:

- SMB Managers seeking visibility and control

- CFOs striving for smarter tech spend

- CTOs & IT leads managing complex stacks without complex tools

Unlike other platforms that require onboarding fees or integrations, Booster is entirely free, lightweight, and live in minutes.

More Than a Tool—A Strategic Evolution for Sonary

Booster marks Sonary’s transition from a software discovery platform to an active SaaS management hub. It brings new value to users, deepens platform engagement, and strengthens Sonary’s position as a go-to resource for the entire software lifecycle.

Following an internal proof of concept (August-November 2025), Booster has now launched publicly, with user testing and iterative feature releases underway. Future versions will introduce deeper analytics, usage tracking, and integration with leading SaaS billing platforms.

Try Booster Today — It’s Free

Businesses can get started in minutes with no credit card and no commitment.

Sign up today at sonary.com/booster and start saving on software you forgot you had.

Media Contact:

elana.kirsh@ryzebeyond.com

+972584052622

www.sonary.com

