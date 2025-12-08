Silicon Valley's Mayors Breakfast: 5 Mayors Join For A Rare Exchange About The Region's Transformative Future

12.11.25 Silicon Valley's Mayors Breakfast: The Games and Beyond : Economic Transformation and the 2026 Superbowl and FIFA World Cup

A Rare Exchange: Five Mayors of Silicon Valley Will Discuss Economic Transformations & The Major Sporting Events of 2026, Hosted by Silicon Valley Chamber!

People and businesses live, work, and thrive across Silicon Valley, not just one city. To address the major economic shifts, and leverage the 2026 sporting events, greater collaboration is critical!” — Harbir K. Bhatia, President & CEO, Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Silicon Valley Mayors’ Breakfast. The signature event, regional leadership forum, bringing together mayors, executives, and community stakeholders to explore regional opportunities and needs. This year’s critical theme: The 2026 Games & Beyond: Preparing for Economic Transformation and the Major Sporting Events of 2026.

As Silicon Valley enters a period of rapid change — shaped by AI acceleration, workforce disruption, global competition, and the arrival of the Super Bowl LX and FIFA World Cup 2026 — regional coordination has never been more essential. The date aligns to 60 days to Super Bowl 60, and a week after the FIFA World Cup Draw. This year’s Mayors’ Breakfast will provide an unprecedented multi-city conversation about the future of the Bay Area and the strategies required to keep Silicon Valley at the forefront of innovation, economic resilience, and global leadership, while ensuring a thriving community for the residents and businesses. It will provide a unique opportunity to network with other small businesses, regional businesses, and civic leaders. This Year’s Program Features:

Silicon Valley Mayors Include:

Lisa Gillmor, Mayor of Santa Clara ---Liang-Fang “Liang” Chao, Mayor of Cupertino ---Carmen Montano, Mayor of Milpitas ---Ellen Kamei, Mayor of Mountain View ---Larry Klein, Mayor of Sunnyvale

Opening Remarks and Moderation by: Harbir K Bhatia, CEO of the Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Tom Zahiralis - Market President & Publisher of The Silicon Valley Business Journal

Special Remarks About the FIFA World Cup Draw and 60 Days to Super Bowl 60 by: Zaileen Janmohamed, CEO, Bay Area Host Committee, and Chris Dangerfield, San Jose Earthquakes Hall of Famer

Followed by city overviews and panel discussion

A Critical Moment for Silicon Valley’s Future

The Silicon Valley region stands at a historic crossroads. As Ai and automation are reshaping the workforce. Cost-of-living pressures continue to rise. Businesses are struggling to hire, and residents affected by AI-driven layoffs are seeking new pathways. Meanwhile, major global sporting events are expected to bring millions of visitors and unprecedented economic opportunity to the Bay Area. Santa Clara County includes 15 cities, and five key city leaders will come together at this event to outline how Silicon Valley can collectively prepare for economic shifts and maximize the benefits of the 2026 global spotlight.

Silicon Valley and Santa Clara at the Center of the Global Stage

The City of Santa Clara will host both the Super Bowl LX and multiple FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at Levi’s Stadium—a rare, possibly once-in-a-lifetime combination for any U.S. city. Santa Clara’s new branding, “Where the Mission Meets the Moment,” reflects both its heritage and its unique position as the epicenter of these events.

In 2016, despite Levi’s Stadium hosting Super Bowl 50, the majority of the economic impact—nearly 60%—went to San Francisco due to name recognition and legacy perception. Santa Clara and San Jose received less than one-third of the benefit. With both FIFA and the Super Bowl returning in 2026, expectations for significantly greater economic impact across the

"For the cities of Silicon Valley to meet the future strong and ready, we must work differently! People and businesses live, work, and thrive across Silicon Valley, not just one city. To address the major economic shifts and leverage the major sporting events of 2026, greater collaboration is critical! Now more than ever, it's not an option. It's critical! "

The Mayors’ Breakfast will highlight:

__The strategies to leverage Super Bowl LX and FIFA World Cup 2026 for the cities in South Bay, Silicon Valley.

__How Silicon Valley can leverage global events to strengthen the region

__Opportunities for small businesses, hospitality, and tourism

__The impact of AI-driven workforce changes on local business and employment

__How cities are preparing for and addressing impact of economic volatility and technological disruption

__Impact on regional needs elements like Housing, transportation, development, and long-term urban planning

This event offers a rare, consolidated look at how five major Silicon Valley cities and regional leaders are addressing or coordinating responses to the challenges and opportunities of the next decade.

Event Details

__Event: Silicon Valley Mayors’ Breakfast:

__Theme: The Games of 2026 and Beyond: Preparing for the Economic Transformation and the 2026 Games

__Date & Time: December 11, 2025 8:30 AM, Doors Open 8:00 AM

__Location: Marriott, 2700 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95054,

__Media Check-In: 7:45 AM

__Interviews Available: CEO, Mayors, Council Members, City Managers, Guests, Chamber Leadership, Guest Speakers

__Website: Tinyurl.com/SVC-MB

__Registration: Eventbrite Link

__Press RSVP and Sponsorship Inquiries: info@thesvcc.org

__Press Contact: Jaya Gautam/Christy: Info@thesvcc.org 408 569 9240 | 408 244 8244

About the Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce is the leading business organization for the region, committed to economic vitality, small business growth, and innovation. As a convener, catalyst, and champion for the regional economy, the Chamber fosters collaboration across cities, industries, and community sectors to ensure Silicon Valley remains a global hub for innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and opportunity.. In a diverse, minority-majority region, culture, community, and commerce intersect to drive economic growth. From semiconductor pioneers to today’s AI trailblazers, from major retailers to family-owned businesses, the Chamber has long served as the connector linking small businesses and entrepreneurs, innovators, policy makers, educators, community, and investors—long before “Silicon Valley” was a household term. Join us we work to continue to shape the future for a thriving Silicon Valley for All.

About the Silicon Valley Business Journal

The Silicon Valley Business Journal serves as a vital resource for business professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors in the Silicon Valley area. It covers a wide range of topics, including technology, finance, real estate, and local economic developments. The journal aims to lead the business and economic conversation in Silicon Valley, offering insights that are crucial for decision-making in the fast-paced business environment of the region.

