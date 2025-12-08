As E-Com Businesses Drown in Data, Oogwai Offers an AI Analytics Assistant Built for Overworked Marketers

Oogwai Founders - Vivek Iyer, Reem Saied, Sampath Herga Oogwai Analytics

The company says its product can save hours of daily reporting and reshape how D2C and SMB brands make decisions.

Marketers wasted four-plus hours a day jumping between platforms just to answer basic performance questions” — Vivek Iyer

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup Oogwai Bets on Natural Language to Fix E-Commerce’s Data OverloadIn an era when marketing teams sift through a maze of dashboards and analytics tools, three industry veterans believe the next big leap in e-commerce decision-making will come from something far simpler: conversation.Oogwai, a young analytics startup founded by Vivek Iyer (CEO), Sampat Herga (CTO) and Reem Saied (CMO), is attempting to redefine how small businesses and D2C brands interact with their performance data. The founding trio—each with a long track record in building, scaling and exiting technology ventures—saw a growing disconnect between the volume of data marketers collect and their ability to quickly understand it.Their solution is Oogwai, a Natural Language Analytics Assistant designed to eliminate the clutter of dashboards altogether. Instead of navigating Google Ads, Meta Ads, Google Analytics or Shopify separately, marketers can type a question—“Which campaign had the lowest CAC last week?”—and receive an instant answer in plain English. No training. No spreadsheets. No toggling between platforms.A Problem Hiding in Plain SightThe genesis of the company lies in a frustration the founders repeatedly witnessed across their prior startups: marketers drowning in data but starved for clarity.“Marketers wasted four-plus hours a day jumping between platforms just to answer basic performance questions,” says Mr. Iyer, who previously scaled and exited multiple media-tech ventures.The inefficiency didn’t stop at time lost. “Marketers toggle between storefronts, analytics, search and social just to gather insights and act,” adds Ms. Saied, who has led acquisition efforts serving millions of users. The delays often translated directly into higher acquisition costs and slower reactions to market changes.Mr. Herga, Oogwai’s technical architect and a veteran of 25 years in product development, frames the challenge bluntly: “Too much data, too little clarity — hurting ROI and speed of action.”The team didn’t see the market needing yet another BI dashboard. Instead, they envisioned a system that behaved like a seasoned analyst—one that could interpret a question, pull the right data, apply marketing logic, and return a crisp, actionable answer.That principle of “clarity without complexity” now sits at the core of Oogwai’s design philosophy.A Mission to Let Businesses ‘Chat With Their Data’Oogwai’s stated mission is direct: enable every e-commerce business to chat with its data.The founders believe natural language—not charts, filters or drill-downs—will become the dominant interface for decision-making. The platform was built to require zero onboarding, serving insights across advertising, storefront, traffic and revenue data simply by asking a question.The company sees a much broader path ahead: automated inventory intelligence, messaging optimisation, lower acquisition costs, and real-time visibility for leadership teams. In short, Oogwai aims to give marketers what they have the least of—time and clarity.What Comes NextNow in public beta at oogw.ai, Oogwai is preparing for its next phase of growth. The product roadmap includes deeper and more custom integrations, more advanced domain reasoning and a shift from descriptive analytics (“what happened”) to predictive and proactive intelligence (“what will happen” and “what should you do next”).On the commercial front, the company is positioning itself for enterprise-level deployment. Upcoming features include custom integrations, team collaboration tools and multi-workspace environments—an evolution that would make Oogwai not just an analytics tool but a comprehensive intelligence layer for e-commerce organisations.The founders maintain that AI won’t replace marketers, but it will fundamentally reshape how they work. Their goal is to build the technology that enables that transition—an assistant, not a substitute, designed to help teams move faster and think more strategically.Funding PlansOogwai is currently in discussions with venture investors and aims to raise $2 million in seed funding by the end of the year, according to people familiar with the talks. The funding would accelerate product development and support the company’s push into larger e-commerce accounts.If successful, Oogwai could become part of a broader shift sweeping the analytics industry—one in which complexity is abstracted away, data becomes conversational, and decision-making finally keeps pace with the speed of digital commerce.

