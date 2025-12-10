Milpitas Fire Department Hosts Four-Day Teen Firefighter Camp to Train Local Youth

Adhir Karthik with Engineer Nate Wooten , Milpitas Fire Department

Hands-on program equips high school students with real-world firefighting, rescue, and emergency response skills

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Milpitas Fire Department recently completed its annual Teen Firefighter Camp , a four-day immersive training program that provided local high school students with hands-on experience in firefighting, rescue operations, and emergency response procedures.Held June 18–21, 2025, at Milpitas Fire Station 1, the program gave participating teens the opportunity to train alongside professional firefighters in a controlled, real-world environment. Students practiced fire hose handling, search-and-rescue drills, and vehicle extrication while wearing full protective firefighting gear.“Before this program, I thought fire safety was something only adults dealt with,” said Adhir Karthik , a sophomore at Milpitas High School Innovation Campus. “Now I know that teens can make a difference, whether it’s checking smoke alarms at home, staying calm during an emergency, or helping a younger sibling. Every second counts, and we can be ready to act.”According to the American Red Cross, children under five are twice as likely to die in a home fire compared to other age groups, and many home fires occur when adults are not present. Youth fire safety education programs such as the Teen Firefighter Camp aim to reduce these risks by preparing young people to respond calmly and effectively during emergencies.The 2025 camp was coordinated by Engineer Nate Wooten of the Milpitas Fire Department. Under his leadership, students received instruction in emergency response techniques while also developing key leadership, communication, and teamwork skills.At the program’s closing ceremony, Adhir Karthik received the “All In, All Out” Award, selected by his fellow participants to recognize exceptional effort, determination, and team spirit throughout the program.Following his experience, Adhir expressed interest in continuing to promote fire safety awareness among his peers and in the community.“We don’t have to stand on the sidelines,” Adhir said. “We can take initiative and learn how to protect ourselves and others.”The Milpitas Fire Department continues to offer youth outreach and preparedness programs as part of its mission to strengthen public safety and community resilience.About Milpitas Fire Department Teen Firefighter Camp The Milpitas Fire Department Teen Firefighter Camp is a four-day summer training program designed for high school students interested in public safety and emergency response. The camp provides hands-on instruction in firefighting, rescue operations, and teamwork while helping students build confidence, leadership skills, and community awareness under the guidance of professional firefighters.

