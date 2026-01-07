Peach Bowl 2026: Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read Places Friendly Wager with Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales

Ahead of the 2026 Peach Bowl where the University of Oregon Ducks (13 – 1) will face the Indiana University Hoosiers (14 – 0), Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read accepted a friendly challenge from Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales.

If Oregon wins: Secretary Morales will send Secretary Read some of Indiana’s iconic, locally grown popcorn – Indiana’s official state snack.

If Indiana wins: Secretary Read will gladly share some of Oregon’s best-in-the-nation hazelnuts – Oregon's official state nut.

“I have one message for Secretary Morales and his Hoosiers: Bring. It. On. From Autzen to Atlanta, our Ducks play with heart, discipline, and pride. We’re ready for this shot at redemption. I’m looking forward to cheering on another Oregon win and snacking on that famous Indiana popcorn. Sco Ducks,” said Secretary Read.

“As a proud IU alum, I couldn’t be more excited to watch our undefeated Hoosier team take the national stage. This program has been built one win at a time – through a relentless commitment to excellence. The Peach Bowl will be no different. Oregon’s a great opponent, but I’ll be happy to enjoy some hazelnuts once the Hoosiers handle business,” said Secretary Morales.