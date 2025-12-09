ECOHEAL Introduces Patent-Pending Hybrid Grounding Textile Technology for Next-Generation Sleep Wellness

Close-up of ECOHEAL’s natural cotton grounding bed sheet, showing the texture of the fabric designed to support comfortable sleep and nighttime recovery.

The patent-pending textile innovation is engineered for everyday household use, without electronics or chemical treatments.

I wanted to design a textile that feels like premium bedding while quietly supporting relaxation during rest, without electronics or chemical treatments.” — Margarita Melekhova, Inventor and Founder of ECOHEAL

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECOHEAL, a science-driven sleep and wellness brand, today announced its patent-pending hybrid grounding textile technology developed specifically for modern bedding applications. The innovation was created by Margarita Melekhova, inventor and founder of ECOHEAL, and is designed to structurally integrate grounding conductivity with far-infrared (FIR) support and continuous negative-ion activity directly into everyday sleep textiles.Developed for people living in overstimulated, high-EMF environments, the textile is intended to support a calmer sleep setting without the use of electronics, surface coatings, or chemical treatments. The fabric is designed for everyday household use and is suitable for adults, children, and household pets, with no age-related restrictions.“I wanted to design a textile that feels like normal, premium bedding, while quietly supporting the body’s natural ability to relax during rest,” said Margarita Melekhova, inventor and founder of ECOHEAL. “By combining grounding conductivity with FIR and negative-ion functionality, we created a fabric that works passively, simply through contact with the body.”``Patent-pending functional textile technologyThe ECOHEAL textile is based on a patent-pending invention for functional bedding materials designed with an integrated mineral-conductive structure. The technology is intended to support far-infrared interaction and negative-ion activity as part of a passive textile system. The invention has reached the preliminary examination stage in China and is in parallel patent registration in the United States, positioning ECOHEAL as a developer of next-generation performance textiles in the sleep-wellness category.Unlike conventional cotton bedding, the ECOHEAL hybrid fabric structurally integrates:• Natural cotton for softness and breathability,• Conductive silver fibers to enable grounding when connected to a proper grounding source, and• Micronized tourmaline incorporated within the textile structure.The result is a single textile surface designed to combine grounding contact with supportive sleep-environment features, without altering the feel of high-quality bedding.A growing portfolio of patent-pending sleep innovationsBeyond bedding textiles, ECOHEAL is also developing a patent-pending grounded silver sleep mask concept featuring solid silver fabric in the inner eye area and a conductive headband. When paired with a grounded pillowcase, the mask is designed to become grounded through fabric-to-fabric contact, extending grounding interaction to the area around the eyes and temples during rest.This modular approach allows ECOHEAL products to function together as a coordinated system while integrating seamlessly into a normal sleep environment.Designed for modern householdsECOHEAL products are created to be easy to use, non-invasive, and compatible with everyday life. With no active electronics or pharmaceuticals, the brand’s textiles are designed for use across the entire household — including children and pets — as part of a calm sleep setting.About ECOHEALECOHEAL is a sleep and wellness brand focused on scientifically informed grounding textiles. Founded by inventor Margarita Melekhova, the company develops patent-pending hybrid fabrics that combine natural fibers with conductive and mineral components for integration into modern sleep products. ECOHEAL products are available to customers in the United States, with ongoing expansion of its innovation portfolio.Media ContactECOHEAL Press OfficeEmail: sales@ecoheal.netWebsite: https://ecoheal.net

