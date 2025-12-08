New 90s Themed Activity Book Taps Growing Demand for Screen Free Winter Break Play

Screen free winter break downtime with a 90s themed puzzle book. When devices take a back seat, kids still find something to sink into.

With kids spending more time on devices and short video apps, parents are turning to screen free activities that feel fun and social.

Sometimes the kids practice TikTok dances to 90s songs without even noticing. That spark inspired a screen free way for families to share the decade together.” — Author Gracie Gaims

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Screen fatigue has become a daily reality in many households, especially during winter break when routines loosen and device time rises. Parents are increasingly looking for offline activities that feel like a genuine alternative to scrolling.Common Sense Media reports that children’s short form video use on apps such as TikTok has grown sharply since 2020, including among younger age groups. The shift reflects a broader move toward always on, bite sized entertainment. For parents who remember childhood before smartphones, the contrast is hard to ignore.During the holiday season, the tension becomes more visible. Long travel days, indoor afternoons, and family gatherings raise the question of what families can do together without defaulting to another screen.A new paperback release that speaks to this moment is The Time Machine Activity Book for Kids Ages 8 to 12: Back to the 90s by Gracie Gaims. The book draws on 1990s culture to support screen free play for children and families.The activity book features puzzles and trivia tied to the decade, including crosswords, word searches, mazes, logic challenges, and brain teasers. Themes range from 90s technology and games to school life and pop culture, offering material that connects 90s themes with present day play.Designed for flexible use, the format includes both short activities for brief breaks and longer challenges for deeper focus, making it suitable for winter break downtime and travel periods.The Time Machine Activity Book for Kids Ages 8 to 12: Back to the 90s is available now in paperback on Amazon About the AuthorGracie Gaims is the pen name behind the Time Machine activity book series for kids, created to help families explore past decades through puzzles, play, and shared stories.

