WeShip Express Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Austin, Texas to Fuel Global Growth

WeShip Express establishes Austin, Texas as its new headquarters, fueling innovation, job growth, and expansion in global wine logistics.

WeShip is redefining wine delivery—efficiently, compliantly, and built to scale. Establishing our HQ in Austin reflects both our growth trajectory and a long-term commitment to innovation.” — Marc Goodfriend, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeShip Express , a leading global logistics and compliance provider for direct-to-consumer wine and spirits shipping, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Bradenton, Florida to Austin, Texas. The move places the company in one of the nation’s most dynamic business ecosystems as WeShip accelerates growth through innovation in compliance, technology, temperature-controlled logistics, and e-commerce fulfillment.“Austin offers the talent, energy, and entrepreneurial culture that aligns perfectly with where WeShip is headed,” said Marc Goodfriend, CEO of WeShip Express. “WeShip is redefining wine delivery—efficiently, compliantly, and built to scale. Establishing our HQ in Austin reflects both our growth trajectory and a long-term commitment to innovation.”WeShip Express represents a unique growth story in an industry challenged by shifting regulations, carrier constraints, and rising customer expectations. Through proprietary technology, compliance automation, fulfillment services, and deep carrier integrations, WeShip enables wineries, retailers, and global brands to sell and ship alcohol directly to consumers across highly regulated markets with confidence and reliability.By the end of 2026, WeShip Express expects the Austin headquarters to support significant job creation as the company expands its core logistics, compliance, and technology platform and executes a series of strategic acquisitions across the wine and spirits shipping ecosystem.In addition to its Austin headquarters, WeShip Express operates warehouses in New York, Florida, Missouri, Illinois, Texas, and California, supported by partner facilities across major global wine regions including Italy, France, Spain, New Zealand, and others. The world’s largest wine and spirits retail brands trust WeShip to power their e-commerce shipping programs due to the company’s reputation for innovation, technology leadership, and deep regulatory expertise.“Austin is the right place for us to put down roots as we scale both organically and through acquisition,” Marc added. “It’s a city built for ambitious companies, and we’re excited to grow here while continuing to invest in the future of global wine logistics.”For more information about WeShip Express, visit www.weshipexpress.com . For Sales inquiries, contact sales@weshipexpress.com

