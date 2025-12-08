‘Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate’ Announces Lead Cast as It Prepares to Film in Key West

Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate Jeremy King Cast of movie Key of Bones

iHorror moves into feature filmmaking with a supernatural adventure shot fully in Key West, blending pirate mythology, humor, and classic ghost-story chills.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HORROR-COMEDY KEY OF BONES : CURSE OF THE GHOST PIRATE ANNOUNCES LEAD CAST AS IT PREPARES TO FILM IN KEY WESTThe production expands iHorror ’s footprint into feature filmmaking as the cast and crew get ready to bring Key West’s legendary mythology to the big screen.Filmmaker and producer Tony Armer has announced that his upcoming feature film, Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate , will be shot entirely on location in Key West, Florida, beginning January 2026. To the production’s knowledge, this marks the first feature film in over 20 years to shoot a full movie exclusively in Key West, a location typically used only for brief scenes in film and television.A supernatural horror-comedy, Key of Bones blends pirate mythology, ghost-story thrills, and the eccentric island energy that makes the Keys world-famous. The film follows a local waitress, a ghost-tour guide, and an unlucky tourist who accidentally awaken a ghostly curse tied to the legendary pirate Anne Bonny, unleashing mayhem, mystery, and humor across paradise.Cast & Crew AnnouncedThe production is proud to reveal its three leads and director of photography:• Gina Vitori stars as Mary. Vitori is known for standout performances in The Salem Chronicles, Monster, and the hit Star Wars series Ahsoka.• Melissa Chick plays Anne, bringing acclaimed work from the Paramount+ series Landman and Lioness.• Jeremy King joins the cast as Christie, fresh off his fan-favorite roles in the Scare Package franchise on Shudder, as well as Bad Monkey for Apple TV+ and Pirates of the Caribbean.• Brandon D. Hyde serves as the film’s cinematographer. A North Carolina–based artist with extensive experience working in Tampa, Hyde brings a distinct atmospheric visual style to the film’s bold mix of horror and comedy.Together, this ensemble delivers genre credibility, rising-star momentum, and cinematic depth to the project’s unique tone.A Filmmaker’s Connection to the Keys“I’ve always had a great affinity for Key West,” said Armer. “I lived and worked in Marathon years ago to make money for college, and I’ve attended and sponsored the Key West Film Festival many times. I’ve built wonderful relationships in the Keys over the years, and it’s such a unique and beautiful backdrop—so cinematic—that I wanted to bring it to the screen. This fun horror-comedy film felt like the perfect avenue to do it.”Armer is an award-winning filmmaker, industry executive, and Head of Production for Talon Entertainment. He co-founded the Sunscreen Film Festival, which celebrated its 20th year in 2025, and serves as Vice President of Film USA, the national association of U.S. film commissions. His films have screened worldwide, taking home numerous awards and earning widespread recognition.Showcasing Key West & Supporting Local TalentThe production will film entirely on location throughout Key West, capturing its iconic scenery, local culture, and colorful energy. Armer and his team are committed to hiring crew and cast members from the Florida Keys, helping to support and spotlight the island’s creative community.iHorror Enters Feature FilmmakingAnthony Pernicka, CEO and Founder of iHorror, serves as a producer on Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate. This film marks the first feature produced under the iHorror brand, expanding the company’s influence beyond digital publishing and massive social media reach into the world of film production.“We’re thrilled to be part of this project,” said Pernicka. “Key of Bones perfectly captures the kind of imaginative, fan-driven storytelling that iHorror audiences love. Bringing that energy to a full-length film shot in such an iconic place like Key West is incredibly exciting.”iHorror is one of the world’s largest and most recognizable genre-entertainment platforms, reaching over 100 million fans monthly through its website, newsletters, and social channels. Known for its mix of news, trailers, reviews, interviews, and original content, iHorror has become a trusted destination for both fans and filmmakers.About the FilmKey of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate is a supernatural horror-comedy that fuses Key West’s quirky charm with adventure, humor, and classic ghost-story fun. The film is written and directed by Tony Armer and produced in partnership with iHorror.Executive Producers: Steve Demmler, Mark Rankin, Dr. Robert Nucci, and James MarcusProducers: Anthony Pernicka, Cameron Brumbelow, Chuck Ardezzone, and Mark PulaskiFilming begins January 2026 in Key West, Florida.

