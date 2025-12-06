Enterprise Asset Management Market Forecast to Cross USD 9.9 Billion by 2031 | 11.5% CAGR

Enterprise Asset Management Market grows as industries adopt digital solutions to optimize asset performance, reduce downtime, and enable smart maintenance.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report Enterprise Asset Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud), by Organization Size (SME's, Large Enterprises), by Application (Asset Lifecycle Management, Inventory Management, Work Order Management, Labor Management, Predictive Maintenance, Others), by Industry Vertical (Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Government, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, Others), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031, The global enterprise asset management market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.The Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations across manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and healthcare adopt digital asset solutions to improve operational efficiency. With rising pressure to reduce maintenance costs and extend asset life cycles, businesses are shifting from traditional manual processes toward cloud-enabled and AI-driven EAM platforms. These systems provide real-time visibility into equipment performance, streamline workflows, and enhance regulatory compliance.Increasing integration of IoT sensors, predictive analytics, and mobile applications has made modern EAM solutions more powerful and accessible. Enterprises are leveraging these capabilities to enable proactive maintenance strategies, reduce unplanned equipment failures, and improve workforce productivity. As industries prioritize digital transformation and smart asset optimization, EAM continues to evolve as a critical component of strategic operational planning.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬One of the primary drivers of the EAM market is the rising adoption of predictive maintenance technologies. Organizations are investing in IoT and AI-based EAM tools to identify potential asset issues before they lead to downtime, minimizing costs and enhancing asset reliability. This shift from reactive to predictive strategies is significantly strengthening market growth.The growing need for regulatory compliance and safety management is also contributing to the market expansion. Industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and utilities operate under strict regulatory guidelines. EAM systems help ensure compliance by keeping accurate asset records, automating reporting, and tracking maintenance activities.Cloud-based EAM solutions are gaining momentum due to their scalability, low upfront investment, and easy integration with enterprise systems. As SMEs increasingly adopt cloud technologies, vendors are focusing on subscription-based offerings that reduce deployment complexities and offer flexible access to maintenance teams.Cybersecurity concerns and data integration challenges remain key restraints. Organizations managing critical infrastructure face the risk of data breaches, making secure EAM platforms essential. Additionally, integrating legacy systems with modern EAM solutions can require extensive customization and high implementation costs.Growing investments in Industry 4.0 and smart factories present major opportunities. Automation, robotics, and connected machinery generate massive datasets, enabling EAM providers to offer advanced analytics and digital twin solutions. These innovations are expected to further propel the demand for intelligent EAM platforms.𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The EAM market is segmented by component (software, services), deployment mode (on-premise, cloud), organization size (large enterprises, SMEs), and industry verticals (manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, healthcare, government, and others). Cloud deployment and predictive maintenance solutions are rapidly emerging as the most dominant segments due to increased digitization and the need for real-time asset visibility.Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment currently accounts for the largest market share, as large enterprises with extensive asset portfolios or those handling sensitive data often prefer on-premise EAM solutions to comply with regulatory and legislative requirements. These organizations prioritize full control over their IT environment, data governance, and security infrastructure.However, the cloud-based segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Modern cloud-based EAM platforms offer advanced security capabilities, built-in compliance with standards such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and continuous threat monitoring. Many vendors provide 24/7 security support and specialized cybersecurity expertise, which significantly minimizes risks and improves the reliability of asset management operations. These advantages are key factors driving the rapid adoption of cloud-based EAM solutions.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, North America dominated the enterprise asset management market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. This dominance is fueled by the rapid adoption of emerging technologies and the increasing integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). IoT-driven data collection and remote monitoring are enhancing operational efficiency and expanding the use of EAM software across industries.In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit substantial growth in the coming years. The rising need for stringent regulatory compliance, a growing number of EAM solution providers, and declining government support for manual or outdated asset management practices are collectively accelerating market expansion. Countries across the region are increasingly adopting digital systems to strengthen asset lifecycle management and modernize industrial operations.𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The market players of enterprise asset management industry are ABB Ltd., AssetsWorks, LLC, CGI Group Inc., IFS, International Business Machine Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SSG Insights and UpKeep Technologies, Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the enterprise asset management market size globally.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Depending on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest enterprise asset management market share in 2020.• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.• According to industry vertical, the energy and utility segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

