Play your part in the RCP’s future – nominations now open for key college roles

Deadline for nominations: 5pm, Monday 6 January 2026

The roles open for nomination:

Senior censor and vice president for education and training (VPET)

This role oversees a broad portfolio of work in education and training, including CPD, revalidation and assessment at local, regional and national levels. Candidates must have at least 5 years’ good standing as an RCP fellow.

Vice president for Wales (VPW)

This position focuses on supporting members and fellows in Wales and delivering RCP strategy and policy regionally. Candidates must have at least 5 years’ good standing as an RCP fellow and work in Wales.

Four elected members of RCP Council

Council is the RCP’s professional decision-making body. Elected members attend six meetings per year and contribute to shaping key programmes of work. Candidates must be RCP fellows.

Presidential election

Alongside the announcement of the successful candidates elected to the above roles, the annual election of the president will take place on Monday 30 March 2026. This forms part of College Day and RCP Council has made a statement regarding the arrangements.

How to nominate

Fellows wishing to nominate candidates should complete the relevant nomination form and submit all the supplementary documentation to simon.land@rcp.ac.uk by 5pm on 6 January 2026. The nomination period is confidential - lists of candidates in each election will be published in line with the elections timetable. The public announcement in mid February will be the first notification to the electorate of who is standing, from which point candidate canvassing is allowed for six weeks.

Voting opens March 2026

Online voting will open in March 2026. All fellows and, for the first time, collegiate members in good standing will receive ballot papers and have the opportunity to vote in relevant elections. The election count is supported by Civica Election Services (CES).

Visit the RCP elections webpage for further details including eligibility criteria, full role descriptions, the elections code, canvassing rules and key deadlines in the process.