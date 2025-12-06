Dr. B Dental Solutions Rises as Top Contender in the Silver Economy as Denture Care Demand Surges in the U.S.

full ada accepted denture care system created by a dentist. Full denture care system with denture and white background Dr. Lorin Berland

As the Silver Economy grows, Dr. B Dental Solutions highlights urgent need for safe, science-based denture care for millions of U.S. adults.

Denture wearers have been overlooked for decades. Our mission is to give them safe, science-based solutions that finally match their real daily needs.” — Jean-Paul Berland, CEO of Dr. B Dental Solutions

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. B Dental Solutions, the dentist-founded oral-care company behind the only ADA-Accepted Complete Denture & Dental Appliance Care System, today announced new data signaling the rapid rise of the Silver Consumer Health market and a national surge in demand for denture-care solutions.Adults aged 55+ now represent the fastest-growing consumer demographic in the United States—yet oral health needs tied to dentures, dry mouth, implants, and dental devices remain among the most underserved segments in personal care. With more than 41 million Americans expected to wear full or partial dentures by 2030, Dr. B Dental Solutions is calling attention to an urgent gap: the lack of safe, clinician-designed, science-based denture care products available to consumers.“While billions are spent every year on whitening strips, anti-aging serums, and oral cosmetics, denture wearers still struggle with outdated products and very little guidance,” said Jean-Paul Berland, CEO and co-founder of Dr. B Dental Solutions. “This press release marks more than a company milestone—it marks a shift in national recognition for one of the most forgotten patient populations in healthcare.”The Rise of the Silver Consumer Health MarketThe “Silver Economy”—defined as consumers over age 55 with discretionary income—now controls over 70% of U.S. disposable income. Pew Research projects that by 2034, older adults will outnumber children for the first time in American history.Yet despite this demographic transformation, the oral-care category has remained virtually unchanged for denture wearers for more than 50 years.“The industry has simply not kept up,” Berland said. “Legacy adhesive brands, abrasive cleansers, and lack of modern hygiene guidance have left millions of people with unnecessary pain, infections, and day-to-day struggles. This population deserves better.”Clinical Perspective: Why Denture Care Needs Innovation NowDr. B Dental Solutions was founded by Dr. Lorin Berland, DDS, an internationally recognized cosmetic dentist with more than 45 years of clinical experience treating denture wearers and patients with dental appliances and his son, Jean-Paul.“In my practice, I saw the same problems over and over—irritation, fungal infections, appliance damage, poor fit, and severe dry mouth,” said Dr. Berland. “Patients were doing everything they were told, yet the products available to them were causing more harm than good. I knew something needed to change.”His solution became the first complete denture-care system designed by a dentist and tested for safety and effectiveness. The system includes:AdhesadentDenture Adhesive – The only denture adhesive with moisturizing benefitsCleanadentPaste & Wipes – Gentle, non-abrasive cleansers safe for dentures and the mouthLiquid Crystal & Powder Crystal Cleanser – Professional strength cleansers that kill 99.9% of CandidaErgonomic Denture & Mouth Toothbrush – Designed for aging hands & sensitive tissueUltrasonic Cleaner – A deeper clean with professional technologyThese innovations helped the company earn multiple ADA Seals of Acceptance, establishing a new clinical standard for denture hygiene.What This Means for Denture WearersMillions of Americans live with challenges most oral-care brands overlook:Chronic dry mouth from aging, medications, or systemic conditionsPainful irritation from abrasive toothpaste or alcohol-based cleansersBiofilm and fungal infections tied to improper cleaningPoor retention and adhesive failureDifficulty speaking, eating, socializing, or adjusting to new dentures“Every product we create exists to restore confidence, comfort, and dignity,” said Jean-Paul Berland. “That has always been our mission.”Q: What are the biggest problems denture wearers face today?A: Dry mouth, gum irritation, fungal infections, poor retention, and damage from abrasive cleansers are the most common issues.Q: Why is a complete denture care system important?A: Most denture wearers use mismatched products that are either too harsh or ineffective. A complete system ensures better hygiene, comfort, and long-term appliance protection.Q: Why are ADA-Accepted products meaningful?A: The ADA Seal confirms that a product’s safety and effectiveness have been scientifically validated—providing consumers with trusted guidance.Q: How does this affect the growing aging population?A: As the Silver Economy expands, demand for safe, clinically supported oral-care products will continue to grow. Denture wearers deserve solutions designed specifically for their needs.About Dr. B Dental SolutionsDr. B Dental Solutions is an oral-health company dedicated to solving the unmet needs of denture wearers and dental-appliance users. Founded by pioneering cosmetic dentist Dr. Lorin Berland and his son JP, the company offers the first ADA-Accepted complete denture care system, including Adhesadent, Cleanadent, Liquid Crystal, and more. Dr. B Dental Solutions is committed to clinical excellence, patient comfort, and restoring confidence for millions of Americans living with dentures and dental appliances.

