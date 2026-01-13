Yoder Blinds open with focus on community, craftsmanship, and outdoor use

Hunting blind set up on private property

Yoder Blinds proudly announces its grand launch in Jesup, GA, offering handcrafted blinds designed for outdoor enthusiasts.

JESUP, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoder Blinds proudly announces its grand launch, introducing the highest quality blinds handcrafted by skilled artisans from the local community in Southeast Georgia. Under the leadership of Tony Yoder the company embodies a commitment to family, tradition, and exceptional craftsmanship and customer service, promising customers a product built with the same care and dedication one would offer to their own family.At Yoder Blinds, we believe that every product tells a story. “Our blinds are more than just functional items; they are a testament to our commitment to quality,” “We understand that when families come together to hunt, they are not just seeking the pleasures of hunting but creating memories that will last a lifetime. Our blinds are designed to enhance that experience, ensuring comfort, stealth, and durability.Features That Set Us ApartYoder Blinds stands out in the market with our fully insulated blinds, designed specifically for the outdoor enthusiast. Key features include:- **2.5-inch Insulation** for optimal temperature control and noise proofing- **Carpeted Floors** for comfort- **Noise-Proof Shooting Rails** to ensure stealth- **Silent Hinged Windows** for easy and quiet operation- **Realtree EDGE Camouflage** to blend seamlessly into the surroundingsProduct OfferingsYoder Blinds offers a range of products to meet the needs of every outdoor enthusiast:- **4×6 Gun Blinds:** $2,200- **6×6 Gun Blinds:** $2,500- **6×6 Gun & Archery Blind Combo:** $2,700For those needing elevation, we provide kits for easy setup:- **Up to 6ft Kit:** $350- **Over 6ft Kit:** $75 per ft-** 3.5x3.5 porch with hand rails** $450Additional services include delivery at $1 per loaded mile and a setup fee of $350 ensuring a hassle-free experience from purchase to installation.A Commitment to QualityYoder Blinds is backed by a manufacturer’s warranty, reinforcing our promise to deliver exceptional quality and reliability. Customers can trust that their investment is supported by our dedication to craftsmanship, allowing families to focus on what matters most: spending time together in nature.Visit UsYoder Blinds invites you to experience the difference of American-made craftsmanshipJoin us in celebrating family, tradition, and the great outdoors. Experience Yoder Blinds today!Building a legacy 1 blind at a timeFor more information, or images please text or call Tony Yoder @ 912 424-6631 or email yoderblinds@gmail.com

