Velasea’s Iron Link N150 Media Player Now Certified for ChromeOS Flex

Velasea’s Iron Link N150 is now ChromeOS Flex certified, offering a trusted, easy to deploy media player for signage, kiosks, and commercial environments.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velasea, a leader in ruggedized industrial compute solutions, announced that its Iron Link N150 media player is officially certified for ChromeOS Flex. This certification strengthens the N150’s position in high demand commercial environments where stability and long term support are essential.The Iron Link N150 is a purpose-built, ultra-compact PC designed for reliable 24/7 digital signage performance. Powered by an IntelN150 processor and equipped with IntelUHD Graphics, it delivers flawless 4K video playback in a slim, fanless form factor that fits seamlessly into kiosks, behind displays, or on desktops. For more information on the Iron Link N150, visit https://velasea.com/product/ironlink-n150-media-player/ ChromeOS Flex certification confirms that the Iron Link N150 meets the platform’s performance, security, and reliability requirements. It gives customers a proven device for large scale signage and embedded applications with smooth integration into ChromeOS device management tools and deployment workflows. The certification is considered supported immediately and will also be publicly verified through its listing on Google’s ChromeOS Flex certified device list “Certifying on Google’s ChromeOS Flex marks an exciting step forward in our partnership with the exceptional team at Google. This certification reinforces the Iron Link N150’s position as a trusted solution for high-demand commercial environments where stability, security, and long-term support are critical. Together, we’re laying the foundation for large-scale deployments across the AV industry” said Jimmy Hunt, SVP Sales & Marketing, Velasea.About VelaseaVelasea builds rugged, purpose-built hardware designed for continuous operation in commercial and industrial settings. The company delivers solutions that are rigorously tested and ready for deployment at scale and works closely with integrators, software vendors, and end users to streamline rollouts and support long term reliability across the entire lifecycle. Velasea is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, with a global network of partners and customers.About Iron Link by VelaseaIron Link is Velasea’s house brand of purpose-built systems designed to meet the demands of the security, industrial edge, digital signage, AI, and high performance computing industries. With configurations ranging from ultra-compact devices to hyper-converged infrastructure, Iron Link empowers systems integrators and architects with ready-to-deploy, reliable, and scalable solutions for even the most challenging environments.

