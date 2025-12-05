Submit Release
A new law expands the definition of ‘grave disability’ and who will qualify for conservatorship

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, the Public Guardian, an office under the Monterey County Health Department, will use the expanded definition of “gravely disabled” as referring to those unable to provide basic care and safety for themselves, because of chronic alcoholism or substance use disorder.

