AST empowers airports with AI-powered insights to help optimize runway operations and uptime

AST is paving the way in runway uptime and aviation safety with technology recognized by the FAA The ABARnet™ platform eliminates guesswork, confirming the exact braking action when the wheels touch down

Friction Forecasts offer a crystal ball into future runway braking performance and how best to respond to incoming weather before runway operations are impaired

We're lighting up airports with braking action reports, friction forecasts, and hard-brake landing reports. Airports are using ABARnet™ to assess, treat, and optimize their runways for optimum uptime.” — Joe Vickers, CEO, AST

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago-based Aviation Safety Technologies (AST) is pleased to continue its leadership in runway uptime and aviation safety with the addition of two game-changing features in the AI-powered ABARnet™ Runway Uptime Platform The ABARnet™ solution helps airports optimize runway performance, cost-efficiency, and availability while helping incoming pilots optimize their landing strategies for improved aviation safety. Two new capabilities add significant value for airports and airlines who are participating in the ABARnet™ service:• Friction Forecasts offer airports a predictive view of future runway conditions and expected braking action that can be used to optimize runway management before inclement weather or other contaminants disrupt operations. These science-based predictions about future runway conditions give maintenance crews the insight they need to take corrective measures in advance. Braking action is predicted anywhere from 30-180 minutes ahead, helping crews schedule inspections, plan treatments, and return runways to service faster.• Hard-Brake Landing (HBL) reports tell airports where extra braking is being applied by pilots during a rollout – a surprisingly frequent occurrence that can signal a runway-related issue. HBL reports can pinpoint where runway conditions may be degrading and where airports should act before safety or operations are compromised.Every time an aircraft participating in the ABARnet™ service executes a landing, an Aircraft Braking Action Report (ABAR) about that landing is automatically generated and distributed to pilots on approach, airline operations, airport personnel, ATC, and other stakeholders. ABARs utilize real-time data from aircraft-based sensors about the actual braking friction that those planes experience when landing, especially on wet, icy, or contaminated runways.“When pilots of incoming aircraft have access to the precision and accuracy of ABARs, they can make smarter, more informed landing decisions,” says Joe Vickers, CEO of Aviation Safety Technologies. “Airports armed with these same insights – along with Friction Forecasts and Hard-Brake Landing (HBL) reports – can better manage runway maintenance, scheduling, and airside operations. ABARs are the foundational intelligence at the heart of the ABARnet™ service.”About ABARnet™The AI-powered ABARnet™ Runway Uptime Platform delivers three connected capabilities to help airports optimize runway uptime and aviation safety: (1) objective, scientific, FAA-recommended Aircraft Braking Action Reports (ABARs) of actual braking friction, (2) Friction Forecasts that gives airports a crystal ball into future runway conditions and how best to respond to incoming weather events or other contaminants, and (3) High-Brake Landing (HBL) reports pinpointing potential runway hotspots that may need addressing before efficiency or safety are compromised. Together, this science-based reporting – about both the present and the future – empowers airports to make smarter, more cost-efficient decisions about how and when to manage runways for the highest levels of service availability. ABARnet™ is offered to participating airports and airlines as a 100% cloud-based service, providing real-time access from anywhere.About Aviation Safety Technologies LLCAviation Safety Technologies (AST) offers the world’s leading software platform for improving runway uptime and performance. The company’s mission is to elevate airport operations and aviation safety by giving stakeholders a complete, scientific view of current and projected runway conditions and braking action – data-based, predictive, and actionable. AST’s ABARs are recognized by the FAA and Transport Canada as the most precise methodology for measuring and reporting on real-time braking action and runway friction conditions. More than 24 million recorded landings are in the AST database, with 7,000+ more landings added every day. AST is a portfolio company of the Chicago-based Dillon Kane Group, a privately-held group of affiliated companies that builds technology solution businesses.ABARnet™ is a trademark of Aviation Safety Technologies.

