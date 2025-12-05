LocalityBiz.com Completes Global Rebrand and Domain Migration from Guide.in.ua

The platform transition introduces a verified business directory architecture focused on data integrity, search accuracy, and enhanced user experience.

Our transition to LocalityBiz.com is a fundamental modernization. Quality and accuracy are now at the core of every listing. Users deserve trustworthy results.” — Bohdan Borkovych, Founder of LocalityBiz

IVANO-FRANKIVSK, IVANO-FRANKIVSK REGION, UKRAINE, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LocalityBiz.com today announced the successful completion of its rebranding and domain migration from the legacy platform, Guide.in.ua . This technical transition marks a significant milestone in transforming the service into a high-accuracy global business directory The move reflects LocalityBiz’s strategic shift toward data integrity, delivering a precise search experience for users seeking confirmed information about businesses and services worldwide.Departing from the industry standard of prioritizing volume, LocalityBiz.com has implemented strict data validation protocols. The platform’s updated infrastructure now filters out unverified entries, connecting users only with active businesses while systematically removing outdated or misleading listings."Our transition to LocalityBiz.com is more than a change of address," said Bohdan Borkovych, Founder and Owner of LocalityBiz. "It is a fundamental modernization of how we verify and deliver business data. Quality and accuracy are now the core metrics of our index. Users deserve trustworthy results, and our upgraded architecture ensures exactly that."Key Enhancements of the Platform:- Global Scalability: The system now supports business profiles across multiple international markets with improved localized search precision.- Modern Interface: A redesigned, mobile-first architecture provides faster navigation and intuitive discovery paths.- Seamless Migration: All legacy traffic and URLs from Guide.in.ua have been permanently redirected to LocalityBiz.com, ensuring continuity for users and preserving search engine accessibility.LocalityBiz continues to strengthen its global coverage, aiming to serve as a primary source for discovering verified local destinations worldwide.About LocalityBiz:LocalityBiz is a next-generation global business directory dedicated to data accuracy and digital transparency. By combining verified listings with an optimized search engine, LocalityBiz empowers consumers to make informed decisions while providing businesses with effective tools to manage their online presence.For more information, visit: https://localitybiz.com Media Contact:Bohdan Borkovych Owner, LocalityBiz Email: info@localitybiz.com Website: https://localitybiz.com

