SoCal Poolfection Recognized as One of Simi Valley’s Top Pool Service Companies
Award-Winning Excellence in Pool Cleaning, Maintenance & Repair
Giving back is part of who we are. We want to build something that strengthens our community as much as it serves it.”SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoCal Poolfection, a premier provider of residential and commercial pool service Simi Valley, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Simi Valley’s Top Pool Service Companies for outstanding customer satisfaction, reliability, and service quality.
— Paul Schnieber
This distinction highlights SoCal Poolfection’s commitment to delivering clean, safe, and perfectly balanced pools for homeowners and businesses throughout Ventura County. Known for its meticulous service, fast response times, and unmatched industry expertise, the company continues to set the standard for modern pool care.
A Reputation Built on Trust & Quality
Since its launch, SoCal Poolfection has become a trusted name in Simi Valley and the surrounding areas. The company specializes in:
- Weekly pool cleaning & maintenance
- Pool equipment repair & installation
- Filter cleaning & system optimization
- Green-to-clean recovery treatments
- Pool tile brushing & surface maintenance
- Water chemistry balancing
- Seasonal pool care & winterization services
Customer-First Approach
SoCal Poolfection attributes its success to a philosophy centered on reliability, communication, and doing the job right the first time. With 5-star reviews across Google and local platforms, customers consistently praise the team for:
Professionalism and courtesy
Crystal-clear, always-ready pool care
Honest recommendations with no upsell pressure
Preventative maintenance that saves customers money long-term
Expanding Service Capabilities in 2025
With this new recognition, SoCal Poolfection is expanding its service offerings and team to support growing demand in Simi Valley, Moorpark, Thousand Oaks, and surrounding communities.
Upcoming enhancements include:
Advanced equipment diagnostics
AI-powered route optimization for faster response
Expanded commercial pool service availability
New green-energy pool equipment upgrades
About SoCal Poolfection
Deep Roots in Simi Valley: Community First
Beyond service excellence, SoCal Poolfection has become a well-integrated member of the Simi Valley community. The company actively supports local events, youth sports programs, and neighborhood initiatives aimed at keeping the area clean, safe, and family-friendly.
SoCal Poolfection is a top-rated pool service company based in Simi Valley, CA, specializing in routine cleaning, equipment repairs, green-to-clean services, and full-service pool maintenance. With a customer-first approach and cutting-edge service methods, the company is dedicated to keeping pools beautiful, safe, and hassle-free year-round.
Industry Expertise: The Science Behind a Perfect Pool
SoCal Poolfection’s success is driven not only by customer service but by its technical mastery. Maintaining a safe and healthy pool goes far beyond scooping leaves and adding chlorine—it requires a scientific approach to water chemistry, hydraulics, and modern equipment technology.
The company excels in:
Advanced Water Chemistry Management
Balancing pH, alkalinity, stabilizer levels, hardness, and sanitizers to ensure the water is safe, clear, and comfortable for swimmers.
Equipment Diagnostics & Troubleshooting
Using advanced tools and testing methods to identify issues before they escalate into costly repairs.
Eco-Friendly Solutions
Helping homeowners adopt energy-efficient pumps, variable-speed motors, smart controllers, and low-impact chemical options.
Green-to-Clean Expertise
Turning heavily contaminated or algae-covered pools into crystal-clear, safe swimming environments—often in just a few days.
This level of expertise ensures every customer’s pool receives optimal care tailored to its unique design, age, and equipment setup.
