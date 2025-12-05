City transitions water billing services with a streamlined approach

HAMILTON, ON – Beginning April 1, 2026, the City of Hamilton will transition water, wastewater and stormwater utility billing from Alectra Utilities. The newly established Hamilton Utilities Billing (HUB) team will take on water meter reading, billing and customer service. This change reflects the City’s ongoing commitment to improving efficiency and making services easier for residents to access, while allowing Alectra Utilities to focus on electricity delivery.

Until the transition date, Alectra Utilities will continue to bill and collect payments for water, wastewater and stormwater services.

“This transition is an important step in improving how we deliver essential services to residents,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “By managing water billing directly, the City is creating a more streamlined and responsive experience that puts customers first. Our goal is to ensure the transition is smooth and efficient, so that everyone continues to receive the high-quality service they rely on every day.”

Over the coming months, both Alectra Utilities and the City of Hamilton will communicate directly with customers to support a seamless transition with minimal disruption and continued high-quality service.

In early December 2025, approximately 55,000 Alectra customers who currently pay through pre-authorized debit will receive an automated telephone call alerting them to expect a letter from the City on how to re-enrol with Hamilton Utilities Billing (HUB) before the transition takes place.

"I want to thank the dedicated City staff who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to prepare for this transition,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Their efforts ensure that our community will experience a smooth, customer-focused process. This change is not only about billing, but also about building stronger connections between residents and their City services."

City of Hamilton extends its appreciation to Alectra Utilities for the strong service foundation they have provided and for the continued partnership in delivering critical services to our community.

For more information on Hamilton Utilities Billing and the water billing transition, visit www.hamilton.ca/HUB.