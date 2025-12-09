Melvin Family Lights the Way to Hope with Melvin Made Candles That Give Back

The Melvin family's personal losses inspired the purpose-driven Melvin Made candle line. Craig Melvin hopes to ignite change with the Melvin Made collection, where scent meets storytelling and impact.

Melvin Made is our way of turning grief into something that brings light, comfort, and hope to other families walking through cancer.” — Craig Melvin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Craig Melvin and his family are turning personal loss into powerful light. Their new candle company, Melvin Made , aims to bring brightness and encouragement to families facing cancer, while supporting leading nonprofits, including the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance). Each Melvin Made candle carries a story through its scent. The Pink Jasmine fragrance honors Craig’s niece who died of a rare pediatric cancer, while Southern Office is inspired by the quiet courage of Craig’s brother, Lawrence Meadows, who died of colon cancer at the young age of 43. A portion of proceeds from the candles will benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s mission to end the disease.For the Melvin family, Melvin Made is more than a candle company. It’s a tribute to resilience, faith, and the loved ones who continue to inspire them. The collection was born in Craig’s kitchen, where a personal hobby became a purpose-driven project honoring his family’s battles with cancer.“Melvin Made is our way of turning grief into something that brings light, comfort, and hope to other families walking through cancer,” said Craig Melvin. “Every candle we pour is a small tribute to the loved ones we’ve lost, the survivors, and the caregivers who show up every single day. Our hope is that these jars of light help fund the support and advocacy that will one day make a world without cancer possible.”Lighting the Path to a Future Without Colorectal CancerCraig Melvin and his family are longtime supporters of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. A member of its Board of Directors, he and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, co-founded the Bottoms Up Invitational , a two-day concert and golf event that has raised more than $4.4 million to support colorectal cancer prevention, patient care, and research. Their tireless advocacy recently earned them the Alliance’s prestigious Blue Star Award, honoring their conviction and unwavering dedication to ending colorectal cancer.“By sharing their family’s story and launching Melvin Made, the Melvin family is continuing to drive awareness and action to help end a disease that’s taking far too many lives,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “Every candle purchased helps fund critical support, prevention, and research programs that save lives.”The need is urgent. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men and women combined and it’s on the rise in younger people. One in five cases now occurs in those under 54, and by 2030, cases in Americans ages 20 to 39 are projected to increase by 90 percent.Candles for a CauseThrough Melvin Made, the Melvin family and the Alliance hope to spark change. Crafted from clean-burning coconut oil and phthalate-free fragrances, the candles are made in the U.S.A. and designed to capture moments, memories, and meaning. Additional fragrances include: Betty Jo (inspired by Craig’s mother, a breast cancer survivor), Fireside Frankincense (a seasonal scent), Hilton Head (inspired by family vacations), Lindsay (inspired by Craig’s wife and father-in-law, a three-time cancer survivor), and Pink Jasmine (inspired by Craig’s niece, who died of a rare pediatric cancer).To learn more about each fragrance and story, and make a purchase, visit MelvinMade.com.About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND, magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.

