Global OTEC secures lease at Hawaii Ocean Science and Technology Park for pre-consented next-gen ocean energy pilot

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global OTEC has signed a lease agreement with the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority (NELHA) to establish its first US-based development site at the Hawaii Ocean Science and Technology Park (HOST Park), a globally recognised centre for ocean research and innovation.HOST Park will serve as the company’s primary location for the development and integration of next-generation components designed to enhance the performance and economics of Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) . This work forms a critical step toward commercial-scale offshore systems capable of delivering clean, reliable baseload power for tropical regions and offshore industries.Dan Grech, Founder and CEO of Global OTEC, said: “Keahole Point has long been a proving ground for ocean thermal energy technology, and establishing our footprint here is a natural step in our pathway to commercialisation. HOST Park gives us the infrastructure, pre-permitting, local community, and the seawater provision necessary to accelerate the development of high-performance OTEC systems that can operate at meaningful scale.”The lease follows a year of rapid progress for Global OTEC, including selection by DeepStar for one of its core research and development programmes in 2025. DeepStar is an international consortium of 11 major oil and gas operators, including the world’s largest deepwater producers, who collectively identify and support technologies capable of significantly reducing offshore emissions and improving field economics.Global OTEC’s project within DeepStar focuses on demonstrating the feasibility of multi-megawatt OTEC modules for powering remote offshore assets, an area where the consortium sees clear need for reliable, non-intermittent clean energy.Grech added: “Being chosen as a core programme by DeepStar has been a major validation. These operators are planning the next generation of all-electric fields, and they need technologies that work far from shore. OTEC is one of the very few technologies that can do this at scale and this pilot will be a critical step to unlocking field trials further down the line.”With the NELHA site now secured, Global OTEC will commence detailed design and testing of systems that integrate next-generation equipment, such as heat exchangers, and configuration improvements into optimised OTEC Power Modules designed to drive down cost and increase efficiency across future offshore units.HOST Park offers deep-water access and an existing ecosystem of ocean technology innovators, giving Global OTEC the ability to accelerate hardware readiness and validate key system interfaces under real-world conditions.About Global OTECGlobal OTEC Resources Ltd is a UK-based clean-energy technology company developing floating Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) systems that deliver clean, reliable, and affordable baseload power from the sea. Headquartered in London, the company participated in the Net Zero Technology Centre’s TechX Accelerator 2025, and leads the EU-funded PLOTEC project while collaborating with major operators through the DeepStar Consortium (ExxonMobil, BP, Petrobras) to explore OTEC’s role in deep-water decarbonisation.

